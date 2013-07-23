Are Signal Stats Correct ? (FAO Mods)

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Hi there !

These are my deposits and withdrawals:

504 + 207.65 - 90 = Net Deposit $621.65

Now if we divide the profit of $37.89 by Net Deposits, we get 6.09%...the signals stats are showing 5.88% :(

 Thanks for your help

 
You can find answer in the topic Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service (#23)
 
Rosh:
You can find answer in the topic Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service (#23)

Okay got it, so its due to trade operations. 

Thanks 

 
Shunmas:

Hi there !

These are my deposits and withdrawals:

504 + 207.65 - 90 = Net Deposit $621.65

Now if we divide the profit of $37.89 by Net Deposits, we get 6.09%...the signals stats are showing 5.88% :(

 Thanks for your help

What is "FAO Mods" ?
 
angevoyageur:
What is "FAO Mods" ?

FAO = "For the Attention of"

Mods = "Moderators"

Sorry, if that was a confusing description. 

 
Shunmas:

FAO = "For the Attention of"

Mods = "Moderators"

Sorry, if that was a confusing description. 

Not a problem, now I know
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