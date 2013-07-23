Are Signal Stats Correct ? (FAO Mods)
You can find answer in the topic Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service (#23)
Rosh:
You can find answer in the topic Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service (#23)
You can find answer in the topic Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service (#23)
Okay got it, so its due to trade operations.
Thanks
Shunmas:What is "FAO Mods" ?
Hi there !
These are my deposits and withdrawals:
504 + 207.65 - 90 = Net Deposit $621.65
Now if we divide the profit of $37.89 by Net Deposits, we get 6.09%...the signals stats are showing 5.88% :(
Thanks for your help
angevoyageur:
What is "FAO Mods" ?
What is "FAO Mods" ?
FAO = "For the Attention of"
Mods = "Moderators"
Sorry, if that was a confusing description.
Shunmas:Not a problem, now I know
FAO = "For the Attention of"
Mods = "Moderators"
Sorry, if that was a confusing description.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi there !
These are my deposits and withdrawals:
504 + 207.65 - 90 = Net Deposit $621.65
Now if we divide the profit of $37.89 by Net Deposits, we get 6.09%...the signals stats are showing 5.88% :(
Thanks for your help