Test your EA's future Result
something funny that I notice
your optimized period is 22 july 2013 and your forward period is 15 july 2013?
and the test period is just one day and you are trying to declare something out of your EA?
doshur:
something funny that I notice
your optimized period is 22 july 2013 and your forward period is 15 july 2013?
and the test period is just one day and you are trying to declare something out of your EA?
No. I want to show how to make good ea. I didn't upload my ea's result.
It is just an example.
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1. Luck or Skill?
You can see many times, 90% winning ratio in optimizer and 40% winning ratio in forward test.
Because you cannot know whether the optimizer's result is in luck or skill.
Luck : Optimizer's result can exclude lose orders with lucky inputs.
Skill : Your EA will be good EA.
Optimizer Result (Good)
Forward Result (Useless / Same Settings)
2. Determine YourSelf
It is good method to use optimizer and forward test in different terms
ex) optimize EURUSD in 2008-2009, forward test in 2010-2013
Forward test can avoid Optimizer's scam (Excluding lose orders with lucky inputs).
But Forward test's result can be in lucky result too. Your Determination needed.