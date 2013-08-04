What do you expect from a 'perfect' Trading Signal ?
Risk per Trade? Open Trades? Stop-Loss? Fee?...Everything :)
- Set a reward for your partners and boost your sales right now!
- Volume Indicator
- Errors in journal and trades not completing.
Profit
notused:
Profit
Profit
:) Of course, but it depends on the risk you wanna go for it
The higher the profit the higher the risk
If you observe the Signals service, it seems to me that what subscribers want is very high profit/month rate. Most of them seems to know nothing about the risk.
angevoyageur:Unfortunately true
If you observe the Signals service, it seems to me that what subscribers want is very high profit/month rate. Most of them seems to know nothing about the risk.
If you observe the Signals service, it seems to me that what subscribers want is very high profit/month rate. Most of them seems to know nothing about the risk.
angevoyageur:99.9% of traders haven't enough knowledge about the risk.
Most of them seems to know nothing about the risk.
Most of them seems to know nothing about the risk.
for me the best trading Signal should have
a) of course an intelligent trading logic to enter and Exit a trade and able to trade trending and channel markets
b) a self adjusting mechanism for changing market conditions
c) share the risk by diversification (trading different symbols / trading all days in a constant way so that all market conditions from different days are balanced out)
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