What do you expect from a 'perfect' Trading Signal ?

New comment
[Deleted]  
Risk per Trade? Open Trades? Stop-Loss? Fee?...Everything :)
 
Profit 
[Deleted]  
notused:
Profit 

:) Of course, but it depends on the risk you wanna go for it

 

The higher the profit the higher the risk

 
If you observe the Signals service, it seems to me that what subscribers want is very high profit/month rate. Most of them seems to know nothing about the risk.
[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:
If you observe the Signals service, it seems to me that what subscribers want is very high profit/month rate. Most of them seems to know nothing about the risk.
Unfortunately true
 
angevoyageur:
 Most of them seems to know nothing about the risk.
99.9% of traders haven't enough knowledge about the risk.
 

for me the best trading Signal should have

a) of course an intelligent trading logic to enter and Exit a trade and able to trade trending and channel markets

b) a self adjusting mechanism for changing market conditions 

c) share the risk by diversification (trading different symbols / trading all days in a constant way so that all market conditions from different days are balanced out) 

New comment