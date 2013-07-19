Filling Policy

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Hi !

From MT5 Help, I obtained the following info regarding Filling Policy:

Fill Policy

Fill or Kill
This policy means that a deal can be executed only with the specified volume. If the necessary amount of a financial instrument is currently unavailable in the market, the order will not be executed. The required volume can be filled using several offers available on the market at the moment.

 

 Now does this mean that if the required volume (lets assume I am using an EA, which is about to open 0.2 lot trade) is not available, then the broker will choose the volume of the lot ?

Thanks 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
Shunmas:

Hi !

From MT5 Help, I obtained the following info regarding Filling Policy:

Fill Policy

 

 Now does this mean that if the required volume (lets assume I am using an EA, which is about to open 0.2 lot trade) is not available, then the broker will choose the volume of the lot ?

Thanks 

It means if the trade can't be filled it is killed,  cancelled,  deleted -   "the order will not be executed."
 
Shunmas:

Hi !

From MT5 Help, I obtained the following info regarding Filling Policy:

Fill Policy

 

 Now does this mean that if the required volume (lets assume I am using an EA, which is about to open 0.2 lot trade) is not available, then the broker will choose the volume of the lot ?

Thanks 

Hi,

You have a lot of question this evening

Fill or Kill (also called FOK) mean that if the requested volume isn't available your request (trade) will be rejected.

There is no such problem on Forex market, where liquidity is always high.

 

Hi !

Yes Alain, lots of questions, because now I have decided to switch to MT5. Thanks for your help guys. 

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