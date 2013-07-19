Filling Policy
Hi !
From MT5 Help, I obtained the following info regarding Filling Policy:
Fill Policy
Now does this mean that if the required volume (lets assume I am using an EA, which is about to open 0.2 lot trade) is not available, then the broker will choose the volume of the lot ?
Thanks
Hi !
From MT5 Help, I obtained the following info regarding Filling Policy:
Fill Policy
Now does this mean that if the required volume (lets assume I am using an EA, which is about to open 0.2 lot trade) is not available, then the broker will choose the volume of the lot ?
Thanks
Hi,
You have a lot of question this evening
Fill or Kill (also called FOK) mean that if the requested volume isn't available your request (trade) will be rejected.
There is no such problem on Forex market, where liquidity is always high.
Hi !
Yes Alain, lots of questions, because now I have decided to switch to MT5. Thanks for your help guys.
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Hi !
From MT5 Help, I obtained the following info regarding Filling Policy:
Fill Policy
Now does this mean that if the required volume (lets assume I am using an EA, which is about to open 0.2 lot trade) is not available, then the broker will choose the volume of the lot ?
Thanks