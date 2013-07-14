Problem with the debugger: gives a message "Could not be Evaluated phrase" with any indicator variable.
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Gives a message "Could not be Evaluated" with any indicator variable, even in indicators of well-performing gives as an example the MT5 platform. Bellow an example of ADX MT5.