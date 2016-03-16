where was last trade made ; from bid or from ask ? - page 3

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RaptorUK:

If the last trade was made during the last tick . . . then yes.  When was the last trade made ?

Perhaps there are some crossed wires in this thread . . . .     Are you talking about all trades or just the trades you have placed ? 

RaptorUK:

If the last trade was made during the last tick . . . then yes.  When was the last trade made ?

Perhaps there are some crossed wires in this thread . . . .     Are you talking about all trades or just the trades you have placed ? 

 

No, I am talking about the last trade made on the market, does not matter if it is mine or someone's else...
 
tenlau:

 

No, I am talking about the last trade made on the market, does not matter if it is mine or someone's else...
OK,  now your question makes sense    maybe someone will have an answer for you,  I have no experience of using Market Depth on MT5 so I don't know it's capabilities,  sorry.
 
ROMAN5:
I am not at my computer at the moment. Compare previous MqlTick and current MqlTick then you will know the different. I will test it on Monday when the market is open. I am curious too.

I added Ask, Bid, Last on my USDJPY H1 TF chart to check and test. Last price shows 0.000 all the time. I wonder why?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
   string s = "";
   MqlTick last_tick; 
   if (SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),last_tick))
   {
      s = s + "Ask:"+DoubleToString(last_tick.ask,SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS))+
              "; Bid:"+DoubleToString(last_tick.bid,SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS))+
              "; Last:"+DoubleToString(last_tick.last,SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS))+
              "; Volume:"+DoubleToString(last_tick.volume,SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS));
      if(last_tick.ask==last_tick.last)
         s = s + " --> It is a BUY" + "\r\n";
      if(last_tick.bid==last_tick.last)
         s = s + " --> It is a SELL" + "\r\n";
      
      Comment(s);
   }
}
 
ROMAN5:

I added Ask, Bid, Last on my USDJPY H1 TF chart to check and test. Last price shows 0.000 all the time. I wonder why?

Maybe your Broker does not provide Market Depth info ?
 
no answer to this thread ?
 
yalewang:
no answer to this thread ?
See MqlTick flags.
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