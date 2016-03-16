where was last trade made ; from bid or from ask ? - page 3
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If the last trade was made during the last tick . . . then yes. When was the last trade made ?
Perhaps there are some crossed wires in this thread . . . . Are you talking about all trades or just the trades you have placed ?
If the last trade was made during the last tick . . . then yes. When was the last trade made ?
Perhaps there are some crossed wires in this thread . . . . Are you talking about all trades or just the trades you have placed ?
I am not at my computer at the moment. Compare previous MqlTick and current MqlTick then you will know the different. I will test it on Monday when the market is open. I am curious too.
I added Ask, Bid, Last on my USDJPY H1 TF chart to check and test. Last price shows 0.000 all the time. I wonder why?
I added Ask, Bid, Last on my USDJPY H1 TF chart to check and test. Last price shows 0.000 all the time. I wonder why?
no answer to this thread ?