Have You 90% Accurate indicator?
hy i need 90% accurate indicator
Rifaqat:SMA is 100% accurate, it shows the SMA of the symbol accurately.
hy i need 90% accurate indicator
hy i need 90% accurate indicator
RaptorUK:You don't reply to the question, he need 90% accurate not 100%.
SMA is 100% accurate, it shows the SMA of the symbol accurately.
SMA is 100% accurate, it shows the SMA of the symbol accurately.
any proof of SMA...?
Rifaqat:Check the code, if it's not showing a correct SMA then you can easily find this out. But a MA is very simple to calculate, why do you think it would not be 100% accurate ? or perhaps you are asking a different question ?
any proof of SMA...?
any proof of SMA...?
Rolling on the floor laughing. o->--< :)
run this indicator in tester its 100% indicator movingaverages.mqh
this is robot not indicator...
There is no such thing as "Accurate" in forex. The Fundamentals can turn tables within minutes, if not seconds. Just like yesterday, the technical analysis was (according to some analysts) was BUY GBPUSD but ECB news dipped it by almost 300 pips.
Yea, reasonable accuracy can be said to exist but not purely accurate.
:)
Shunmas:Of course there is 100% accurate, have you ever seem an inaccurate MA Indicator ?
There is no such thing as "Accurate" in forex.
Rifaqat:Actually it's not an Indicator or an EA, it's a Library.
this is robot not indicator...
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