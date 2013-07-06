Have You 90% Accurate indicator?

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hy i need 90% accurate indicator
 
Rifaqat:
hy i need 90% accurate indicator
SMA is 100% accurate, it shows the SMA of the symbol accurately. 
 
RaptorUK:
SMA is 100% accurate, it shows the SMA of the symbol accurately. 
You don't reply to the question, he need 90% accurate not 100%.
 
any proof of SMA...?
 
Rifaqat:
any proof of SMA...?
Check the code,  if it's not showing a correct SMA then you can easily find this out.  But a MA is very simple to calculate, why do you think it would not be 100% accurate ?  or perhaps you are asking a different question ?
 
Rolling on the floor laughing. o->--< :)
 
run this indicator in tester its 100% indicator   movingaverages.mqh
 

this is robot not indicator...

 

There is no such thing as "Accurate" in forex. The Fundamentals can turn tables within minutes, if not seconds. Just like yesterday, the technical analysis was (according to some analysts) was BUY GBPUSD but ECB news dipped it by almost 300 pips. 

Yea, reasonable accuracy can be said to exist but not purely accurate.

:) 

 
Shunmas:

There is no such thing as "Accurate" in forex. 

Of course there is 100% accurate,  have you ever seem an inaccurate MA Indicator ?
 
Rifaqat:

this is robot not indicator...

Actually it's not an Indicator or an EA,  it's a Library.
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