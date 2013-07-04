Not taking profit common problem?
olzonpon:A Sell is closed with a Buy, a Buy is executed at Ask, your chart shows Bid prices . . . what was the SPREAD ?
Hi
My TP was set to 1.29234 on a sell/short position 0.1 lot
Hi
I am just wondering if this is a normal behavior of the market/broker
My TP was set to 1.29234 on a sell/short position 0.1 lot
And the lowest price during this time was 1.29227, and it still didn't take the profit?
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Hi
I am just wondering if this is a normal behavior of the market/broker
My TP was set to 1.29234 on a sell/short position 0.1 lot
And the lowest price during this time was 1.29227, and it still didn't take the profit?