Not taking profit common problem?

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Hi

I am just wondering if this is a normal behavior of the market/broker


My TP was set to 1.29234 on a sell/short position 0.1 lot

And the lowest price during this time was 1.29227, and it still didn't take the profit?

No profit

 
olzonpon:

Hi

I am just wondering if this is a normal behavior of the market/broker


My TP was set to 1.29234 on a sell/short position 0.1 lot

And the lowest price during this time was 1.29227, and it still didn't take the profit?


A Sell is closed with a Buy,  a Buy is executed at Ask,  your chart shows Bid prices . . . what was the SPREAD ?
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