Is it normal to have strategy tester status more than 100%?

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Hi,

 

I was optimizing my EA and was surprised to see status more than 100%. Is it fine to have strategy tester more than 100%? What does it signify?

 Percentage is highlighted in orange color.

 
look at the journal ,is there any error message? and what is you mt5 build version?
 
AmitJamuda:

Hi,

 

I was optimizing my EA and was surprised to see status more than 100%. Is it fine to have strategy tester more than 100%? What does it signify?

 

Please report this to ServiceDesk.
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