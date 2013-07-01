Is it normal to have strategy tester status more than 100%?
look at the journal ,is there any error message? and what is you mt5 build version?
AmitJamuda:Please report this to ServiceDesk.
Hi,
I was optimizing my EA and was surprised to see status more than 100%. Is it fine to have strategy tester more than 100%? What does it signify?
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Hi,
I was optimizing my EA and was surprised to see status more than 100%. Is it fine to have strategy tester more than 100%? What does it signify?