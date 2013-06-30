MetaTester Agent

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Does the metatester agent gets updated automatically? (I'm referring to the cloud agent)
 
doshur:
Does the metatester agent gets updated automatically? (I'm referring to the cloud agent)

Please read the FAQ :

How can I update the agents?

You don't have to do it yourself. MetaTrader 5 Strategy Agents Manager checks the presence of the latest version and LiveUpdate system downloads the updates. All actions are performed in a hidden manner and do not require your attention.

Frequently Asked Questions about Setting up MetaTester 5 Agents Manager - MQL5 Cloud Network
Frequently Asked Questions about Setting up MetaTester 5 Agents Manager - MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Frequently asked questions about setting up MetaTester 5 Agents Manager
 
angevoyageur:

Please read the FAQ :

thank u

anyone know how long it takes to reflect on my profile? 

 
doshur:

thank u

anyone know how long it takes to reflect on my profile? 

Are you kidding ? PLEASE READ THE FAQ !!!
 
Hehe... It came out but there is no work for one of my computer
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