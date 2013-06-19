EAtesting how to get list of each trade
michelino:Of course, in the same popup menu as shown on the newdigital screenshot, there is an option Report, you can then choose between Excel an HTML format.
ok thanks, do you know if it can be exported ex in spreadsheet? or csv format
ok thanks, do you know if it can be exported ex in spreadsheet? or csv format
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello guys
during testing I'd like to get the full list of trades, somthing like this:
trade n p/l pips p/l in $ p/l %
1 200 1400$ 0.2%
2 -300 -2100$ -0.3%
someone know whether it's possible in meta trader?