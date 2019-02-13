How much data (in MB) a MT4 and MT5 terminals would download for 12 hrs ?
Based on that i want to choose a best internet plan.
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chandra100:Your question make no sense. It all depends on the usage, do you need 1 symbol or 10 or 100 ? Do your request history data for 1 month, 1 year or 10 years. Do you use Cloud, Signals... The best thing you have to do is to try it for your usage.
Based on that i want to choose a best internet plan.
Based on that i want to choose a best internet plan.
It depends on how much data you exchange. Every symbol chart will download the history of bars you do not have. The more symbols you watch the more data you exchange.
Even when you close MT, once you reconnect it will download all information you missed to build the chart. It will require less bandwidth than the required when running but it's not that matter.
Better idea is to watch your usage for one week or a month and get your plan.
angevoyageur:
Your question make no sense. It all depends on the usage, do you need 1 symbol or 10 or 100 ? Do your request history data for 1 month, 1 year or 10 years. Do you use Cloud, Signals... The best thing you have to do is to try it for your usage.
Your question make no sense. It all depends on the usage, do you need 1 symbol or 10 or 100 ? Do your request history data for 1 month, 1 year or 10 years. Do you use Cloud, Signals... The best thing you have to do is to try it for your usage.
for 30 instruments and for 24 hrs.
what i wanted to know is an approximate.
chandra100:Try it, install a platform, open the charts you need and the history you need. Then you can see the volume of data in the status bar of the platform.
for 30 instruments and for 24 hrs.
what i wanted to know is an approximate.
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