EURUSD - Candels & Linders 30m - 11 JUN 2013

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The differences between candles & liners figure to me the liners make breakout the previous liner top , meanwhile the candles still.

 

As always if the liners breakout the candels will follow , either after full correction or in same trend , by other meaning in Elliott Waves , it could be ABC and (B) is Extended Flat

Or the wave not yet finish the uptrend .

Anyhow the target for Euro still 3370 at least for current wave/trend. 

 

Good-Luck 4 All 

EURUSD

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