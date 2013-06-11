EURUSD - Candels & Linders 30m - 11 JUN 2013
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The differences between candles & liners figure to me the liners make breakout the previous liner top , meanwhile the candles still.
As always if the liners breakout the candels will follow , either after full correction or in same trend , by other meaning in Elliott Waves , it could be ABC and (B) is Extended Flat
Or the wave not yet finish the uptrend .
Anyhow the target for Euro still 3370 at least for current wave/trend.
Good-Luck 4 All