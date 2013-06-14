USDCHF Technical Analysis 09.06 - 16.06 : Possible Rally after Bearish - page 2
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USD PPI for right now :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.14
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf m1 ppi
This is the explanation about recent US PPI:
What is "the second try"? This are the traders who are thinking so much ... and they decided to open buy trade too :)