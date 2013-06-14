USDCHF Technical Analysis 09.06 - 16.06 : Possible Rally after Bearish - page 2

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USD PPI for right now :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.14

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf m1 ppi

USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.14, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

This is the explanation about recent US PPI:



What is "the second try"? This are the traders who are thinking so much ... and they decided to open buy trade too :)

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