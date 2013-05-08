how to choose forex advisor from Metatrader

I supposed to be a new but it seems that I am experinced with loses and wins.. As for all starters or tired followers EA may be another way to catch forex live...

what do you think about it? do you suggest any of EA?

Kemal

 
 Have  bought several  EAs and none really worked, then I started studying a  strategy  mine  and brief  I am go to request in job section of  MQL5 Community.

So,  I believe that an EA can work very well, and the better, in the  MQL5 Community, I will only pay after to  test and to check that it is as my request. 
Now one thing: have to know to ask!

"Once a man found a lamp with a genie, He was entitled to one asked, then he does: "I want the best woman in the world."
The Genie snapped his fingers and the mother of the man appeared." :D
 
