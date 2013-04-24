Strategy Test Result,Trades Not Found !!!

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Dear all,

This is a problem which i fase many times in the strategy result,

the problem is many times i canot find were the position got closed, it lookz crazy..

The pic give you the more imfomation, were the buy positions gone, the blue lines are disconnected,

 

Please help 

Files:
position.png  217 kb
 
surubabs:

Dear all,

This is a problem which i fase many times in the strategy result,

the problem is many times i canot find were the position got closed, it lookz crazy..

The pic give you the more imfomation, were the buy positions gone, the blue lines are disconnected,

 

Please help 

What's the output from results tab if you run it without Visualization ?
 

Trades tab is empty because all the trades are closed.

See History tab

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