Strategy Test Result,Trades Not Found !!!
surubabs:What's the output from results tab if you run it without Visualization ?
Dear all,
This is a problem which i fase many times in the strategy result,
the problem is many times i canot find were the position got closed, it lookz crazy..
The pic give you the more imfomation, were the buy positions gone, the blue lines are disconnected,
Please help
Trades tab is empty because all the trades are closed.
See History tab
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Dear all,
This is a problem which i fase many times in the strategy result,
the problem is many times i canot find were the position got closed, it lookz crazy..
The pic give you the more imfomation, were the buy positions gone, the blue lines are disconnected,
Please help