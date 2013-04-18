MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Mobile Terminals Hit the One Million Users Mark!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Five months ago, we reported on 500 000 users of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 mobile platforms. By April 2013, this number has doubled reaching the level of one million mobile MetaTrader users! Such a good momentum clearly shows that our mobile applications are in demand among the widest possible audience.
"We are greatly encouraged by reaching the level of one million users of MetaTrader mobile platforms. This means that we are on the right track, and our solutions meet the needs of traders" - comments Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp.
The statistical data has been gathered during the year from the time when MetaQuotes IDs were introduced in the mobile terminals. These unique identifiers allowed us to determine the exact amount of actually used mobile terminals.Download and update MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 mobile terminals. The two million users mark is just around the corner!