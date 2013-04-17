Price Level to execute a deal (Strategy Tester/inputs)
Hello everyone.
Self-made EAs trough the meta editor wizard show zero values in the strategy tester. Should these values be changed for optimization or left like they are. I was browsing trough mql5.com, but could not find any information explaining this closer to a complete programming idiot like me :)
Can you post a screenshot showing what values you are talking about ?
this shows optimized results for "price level" of my latest EA. I wish to undesrtand the function of this value better. The start and stop values of -50 to +50 I have seen somewhere else on mql5.com, but without further explanation. By default these values are zero.
with these exact settings for "price level" as can seen above, the EA did something like putting a pending order at the position where it should have made earlier an order (previous high or low) and put TP and SL vice versa... totally fubar.
Now, at this exact moment, with the same EA but with price level set to zero, I see a nice order earning over 100 USD and TP and SLs set correctly. So what is the sense in having this option altogether in the strategy tester???
If it's your EA you should know what that input means . . . it's your code isn't it ?
The Start and Stop are the values that the Optimizer uses for the range of values it will use, so it will use 101 possible values, -50, -49, -48 etc. your step is 1. The values are initially defaulted to 0 because the Optimizer does not know how you want to optimize . . . you might just want to optimize one input and leave all the rest to their default value.
As I wrote, "price level" is created for all EAs created trough the metaeditor wizard- I have not written this code by my self, just put some of the basic indicators together in the metatrader EA wizard.
My point is that this parameter seems to be insufficiently explained... for example "what is price level" and "why/when should it be optimized". I was hoping to get some help here in the forum to understand, if/why/when to optimize this parameter in the strategy tester.
As I wrote in the beginning, I am a programming idiot, and this piece of parameter is the only "confusing" one to me.
Ah I see . . . I understand your question now, sorry for being a little slow on the uptake.
From what I can see if you want to place your orders at current price you should keep this value at 0.0 if you want to place your trade above current price use a positive value and your order may be a pending order, if you want to place your trade below current price use a negative value and again it may result in a pending order.
As to my understanding after a dozen tests and optimizations, I think that this parameter is responsible in my own EAs for putting pending orders too late or too early (entered for optimization start value -50 and stop value +50 with 1 steps). Now, when using different EAs of my own with leaving this value just at 0 makes the impression me that that my EAs are actually doing what they are meant to do.
Thanks in advance for all answers.