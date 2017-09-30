How to change Up Arrow to Down Arrow and Arrow Color?

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[Deleted]  

This code will place an arrow on a chart with a unique name every second. Have tried everything to change arrow from up to down and change color from red to lime. Have had no luck. Is there some thing that I'm missing or not doing write?

ObjectCreate(StringConcatenate("ArrowUpA",TimeCurrent()),OBJ_ARROW,0,Time[0],PeriodA);

ObjectCreate(StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA",TimeCurrent()),OBJ_ARROW,0,Time[0],PeriodA);

ObjectSet("ArrowDownA", OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN);
ObjectSet("ArrowDownA",OBJPROP_COLOR,Lime);

Does not work. Only produces red up arrow.

PeriodA = (iClose(NULL,1,0))

 
Yellowbeard:

This code will place an arrow on a chart with a unique name every second. Have tried everything to change arrow from up to down and change color from red to lime. Have had no luck. Is there some thing that I'm missing or not doing write?

ObjectCreate(StringConcatenate("ArrowUpA",TimeCurrent()),OBJ_ARROW,0,Time[0],PeriodA);

ObjectCreate(StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA",TimeCurrent()),OBJ_ARROW,0,Time[0],PeriodA);

ObjectSet("ArrowDownA", OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN);
ObjectSet("ArrowDownA",OBJPROP_COLOR,Lime);

Does not work. Only produces red up arrow.

PeriodA = (iClose(NULL,1,0))

The name of the object StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA", TimeCurrent()) is not "ArrowDownA".


ObjectSet() just can't find the object.

[Deleted]  
Irtron wrote >>

The name of the object StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA", TimeCurrent()) is not "ArrowDownA".

ObjectSet() just can't find the object.

Is there a way to change the arrow then?

I tried assigning the v alue of ArrowDown to ArrowA before the Alert, but made no difference. Only produces red, up arrow.

ObjectCreate(StringConcatenate("ArrowDown",TimeCurrent()),OBJ_ARROW,0,Time[0],PeriodA);
ArrowA = ArrowDown;
ObjectSet("ArrowA", OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN);
ObjectSet("ArrowA",OBJPROP_COLOR,Lime);

string ArrowA, ArrowDown;

PeriodA = (iClose(NULL,1,0))

 
Irtron wrote >>

The name of the object StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA", TimeCurrent()) is not "ArrowDownA".

ObjectSet() just can't find the object.

What Irtron is saying is that the unique name of the arrow is :StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA", TimeCurrent())

Which is what ObjectsSet() is looking for.

This might work.

ObjectSet("StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA",TimeCurrent())", OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN);

Keith

[Deleted]  
kminler wrote >>

What Irtron is saying is that the unique name of the arrow is :StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA", TimeCurrent())

Which is what ObjectsSet() is looking for.

This might work.

ObjectSet("StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA",TimeCurrent())", OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN);

Keith


Success!!! It works!

{ObjectCreate(StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA",TimeCurrent()),OBJ_ARROW,0,Time[0],PeriodA);
ObjectSet(StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA",TimeCurrent()), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN);
ObjectSet(StringConcatenate("ArrowDownA",TimeCurrent()), OBJPROP_COLOR, Red);}

Thanks!!!

 
Fractal


This is a 1 minute candle chart. 

Anyone here knows how to make the fractal behaving that way ?

The time is in Japanese time.

 
togaseakihi1:


This is a 1 minute candle chart. 

Anyone here knows how to make the fractal behaving that way ?

The time is in Japanese time.


The arrow appears and disappears when the candle is not closed

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