Hello, Is it possible when i open a trade it shows on my twitter account

and also when i close the trade ?

 
Wansi:

Before posting a question, try to search.

You would have found this.

angevoyageur:

I did but that is not what i am looking for i dont want to show a link to

a wordpress blog, just want to show something like  " Long EurUsd at 1.3050"

and "Closed EurUsd at 1.3070 + 20 pips"

 
Wansi:

Aren't you a little lazy ? Check all the links I provide to you.
angevoyageur:
Well insulting me is not gonna help

Just dont react on my post please, thanks

 
Wansi:

If you read what was posted instead of getting upset then you would have been helped.  You should say " thank you  angevoyageur "
 
Wansi:

I've not insulted, I just asked a question. I provide you the links with the solution, what you expected ?
 
Wansi:

The link really help, just have time and go through it.
