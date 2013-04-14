Hello,
Is it possible when i open a trade it shows on my twitter account
and also when i close the trade ?
Before posting a question, try to search.
You would have found this.
I did but that is not what i am looking for i dont want to show a link to
a wordpress blog, just want to show something like " Long EurUsd at 1.3050"
and "Closed EurUsd at 1.3070 + 20 pips"
Aren't you a little lazy ? Check all the links I provide to you.
Well insulting me is not gonna help
Just dont react on my post please, thanks
