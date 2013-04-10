I'm curious why MetaQuotes doesn't add the source code Fold/Unfold, Collapse/Uncollapse feature to the MetaEditor?

I think the Fold/Unfold feature for source code is the most frequently used feature in programming.

I am just curious the reason not add it to the MetaEditor in the long 13 years. :P

Anyone beside me want it in the MetaEditor? 

 
Perhaps because they don't use MetaEditor ;-)
 
angevoyageur:
Perhaps because they don't use MetaEditor ;-)

Good point. ;-)

If not, it would be...

 

