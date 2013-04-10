I'm curious why MetaQuotes doesn't add the source code Fold/Unfold, Collapse/Uncollapse feature to the MetaEditor?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I think the Fold/Unfold feature for source code is the most frequently used feature in programming.
I am just curious the reason not add it to the MetaEditor in the long 13 years. :P
Anyone beside me want it in the MetaEditor?