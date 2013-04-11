How to integrate EA

Hi

Give me step by step procedure to connect EA in my terminal .

Thanks

saibabashirdi:

Maybe something like that would be better :

Please, could you give me step by step procedure to connect EA in my terminal.

You can also use the Search tool on this site :

angevoyageur:

Maybe something like that would be better :

You can also use the Search tool on this site :


Thanks for your reply.

Thanks

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt5/demo 

In this link Demo EA"Accurate Ts" does not found in search window.

 

Guide me

saibabashirdi:

"Guide me" to what ? Can you explain what you are trying to do ?
 
angevoyageur:
"Guide me" to what ? Can you explain what you are trying to do ?

Thanks for your reply.

i have already Published  Product Name 

"Accurate Ts".
don't  know how to add in Tools>Options>Signals.Guide me it is possible .

 

saibabashirdi:

Thanks for your reply.

i have already Published  Product Name 

"Accurate Ts".
don't  know how to add in Tools>Options>Signals.Guide me it is possible .

 

Read this:  https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
saibabashirdi:

Thanks for your reply.

i have already Published  Product Name

"Accurate Ts" is a product on the Market, this isn't a signal.

And please, STOP use 'agressive' fonts unnecessarily. We can read your messages even with a normal font.

 
angevoyageur:

"Accurate Ts" is a product on the Market, this isn't a signal.

And please, STOP use 'agressive' fonts unnecessarily. We can read your messages even with a normal font.

It seems there may be a problem with that product, I'll raise a ticket with the Service Desk 
 
RaptorUK:
It seems there may be a problem with that product, I'll raise a ticket with the Service Desk 
What problem ?
 
angevoyageur:
What problem ?

It won't download. 

