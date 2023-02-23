How to fix a failed [Common error]

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Anybody know how to fix a failed [Common error]?

My EA did a sell trade which is successfull previously and now when it tries to place a sell trade again, it has a failed [Common error]. No problem with the buy order.

I have search in the metaeditor documentation and this forum but it doesnt do much help.


OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, LotSize(), Bid, 3, 0, 0, GetCommentForOrderSellTO(), MagicSellTO, 0, Red);


Is it because of the slippage? If it is, it should be reqoute error and not common error.


The broker im using is fxpro. Anybody?

 

suggestions:

1- check if arguments are ok

int OrderSend( string symbol, int cmd, double volume, double price, int slippage, double stoploss, double takeprofit, string comment=NULL, int magic=0, datetime expiration=0, color arrow_color=CLR_NONE)


2 - see eventual problems in arguments' values :

...

int ticket_sell = OrderSend(...);

if(ticket_sell==-1)

{

Print(" lotsize=",LotSize(), " Comment=", GetCommentForOrderSellTO(), " magic_number=", MagicSellTO);

}

...

 
Its ok... I have solved the problem.
[Deleted]  
ejoi wrote >>
Its ok... I have solved the problem.

You wanna like, share what you learned?

I am seeing common errors come in batches on an EA that has run for months successfully.

 
Hello
Please I'm having a 'common error' issue placing a trade
 
ejoi:
Its ok... I have solved the problem.
Hi, May I know how can you solved it? I'm having the same problem.
 
ejoi: Anybody know how to fix a failed [Common error]?

I've only seen it when there is a connection failure before the send. Log it, return, wait for the next tick, retry.

 
Hemmy6 #:
Hello
Please I'm having a 'common error' issue placing a trade, how to fix it? 
Please I'm having a 'common error' issue placing a trade, how to fix it? 

 
62803082 #: Please I'm having a 'common error' issue placing a trade, how to fix it? 

Did you not read the answer just above your post?

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How to fix a failed [Common error]

William Roeder, 2018.08.09 15:40

I've only seen it when there is a connection failure before the send. Log it, return, wait for the next tick, retry.


 
Only problem with the answer is that it is not true at all at all times. Connection perfect, still "common error".
 
flofri #: Only problem with the answer is that it is not true at all at all times. Connection perfect, still "common error".

You don't know that. Where is the connection problem? Your network, your ISP, your broker's ISP, or your broker's network. You can't know.

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