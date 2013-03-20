MQL5 Bell Rings ??
Shunmas:Have a look in Tools>Options>Events . . . it may well be one of those, if not do you have an EA or Indicator running which gives Alerts ?
Hi all !
I am trying to get hang of MT5 platform. So far so good but after some time (repeatedly), a bell rings. What is that for ?
Thanks
Sound events?
You can disable sound events for example.
Shunmas:
Events that come very often is News event. So if you wish disable this sound only, do as my colleagues say but double-click on the event to disable :
Thanks all for your reply. Yes, its done now :)
