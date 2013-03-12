What is the meaning the green line is under the blue line? MAMA EA

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I am just using the existing EA with 5 minutes timeframe, EURO/USE

 
hbongsui:

 

I am just using the existing EA with 5 minutes timeframe, EURO/USE

Green line mean Account Equity.
 

To give you an example from your graph:

You can see that at around the middle of the graph the green line dips very dramatically. This means that you had position open during that time and it was causing you a significant floating loss causing max drawdown to reach intolerable levels. Luckily that position was later closed with a profit :) From the graph one can speculate if the EA uses some averaging down strategy or maybe no SL?

Br, Candles

 
Candles:

To give you an example from your graph:

You can see that at around the middle of the graph the green line dips very dramatically. This means that you had position open during that time and it was causing you a significant floating loss causing max drawdown to reach intolerable levels. Luckily that position was later closed with a profit :) From the graph one can speculate if the EA uses some averaging down strategy or maybe no SL?

Br, Candles

Not so intolerable, if you look closely, it's a floating drawdown of 100$ (or €...) on an 3000$ account. It's up to each trader to define what is intolerable for him.
 
angevoyageur:
Not so intolerable, if you look closely, it's a floating drawdown of 100$ (or €...) on an 3000$ account. It's up to each trader to define what is intolerable for him.
Of course :) I messed up the Y-axis. I first thought it was 294 instead of 2940.
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