CandlePattern class ?
Hi, all,
I have gon thorugh a article https://www.mql5.com/en/code/291 Candlepatterns, it says using of this clas in Wizard genaration, we have to create another module clas for using this.
My question is can i use this class, for my EA writing with out the help of wizard ?
by giving a code like #include <candlepatterns.mqh> from the includ file,
i am using the method of samual https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/100 for creating an EA
Thanks in advance
Suresh
Yes you can, but you have to include other classes neccesary to compile, not only candlepatterns.mdh.
I again started to work with candle patterns, i am planing to create a new class,with Bollinger Bands,
which works like, a bullish candle pattern formed outside the lower band for long entry, viceversa for short entry,
i will create a class on bands, and i call candlepattern class like #include <candlepatterns.mqh>,
then in the long condition only i call again the patterns. does it work sir?
please help.
Thanks in advance
Why not ? Try it.
Hei Sir, i tryed it today but have some problems, but i couldint figreout wats the issue.
is it the problem with my class or in my derived ea from this.
Please check my class wether its correct or not,if some missing please guide me.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Rock_Patterns.mqh | //| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "CandlePatterns.mqh" // wizard description start //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Description of the class | //| Title=Rock_Patterns | //| Type=SignalAdvanced | //| Name=Rock_Patterns | //| Class=RockPatterns | //| Page= | //| Parameter=param1,int,9 | //| Parameter=BBPeriod,int,20,Periof of Bollinger Bands | //| Parameter=BBDeviation,double,2.000,Deviation of Bollinger Bands | //| Parameter=BBshift,int,0,Time shift | //| Parameter=BBApplied,ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE,PRICE_CLOSE | //| Parameter=paramN,int,13 | //| Parameter=MAPeriod,int,12 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // wizard description end //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class Rock_Patterns : public CCandlePattern { private: CiBands m_Bands; //--- Configurable module parameters int m_ma_period; int m_ma_shift; ENUM_MA_METHOD m_Method; double m_deviation; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_applied; string m_Name; //--- adjusted parameters public: Rock_Patterns(); ~Rock_Patterns(); //--- methods of setting adjustable parameters void MaPeriod(int value) { m_ma_period=value; } void MaShift(int value) { m_ma_shift=value; } void Deviation(double value) {m_deviation=value; } void Applied(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE value) { m_applied=value; } //--- Checking correctness of input data bool ValidationSettings(void); //--- Creating indicators and timeseries for the module of signals bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators); //--- Creating BB indicators bool InitBands(CIndicators *indicators); //--- methods of access to indicator data double Base(const int index) const {return(m_Bands.Base(index)); } double Upper(const int index) const {return(m_Bands.Upper(index));} double Lower(const int index) const {return(m_Bands.Lower(index));} //--- checking of trade signals virtual bool CheckOpenLong(double &price,double &sl,double &tp,datetime &expiration); virtual bool CheckCloseLong(double &price); virtual bool CheckOpenShort(double &price,double &sl,double &tp,datetime &expiration); virtual bool CheckCloseShort(double &price); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ Rock_Patterns::Rock_Patterns():m_ma_period(20), m_ma_shift(0), m_deviation(2.000), m_applied(PRICE_CLOSE) { //--- initialization of protected data m_used_series=USE_SERIES_OPEN+USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW+USE_SERIES_CLOSE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ Rock_Patterns::~Rock_Patterns() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Validation settings protected data. and returns true if everything is OK | //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Rock_Patterns:: ValidationSettings() { //--- call of ValidationSettings of parent CCandlePattern class if(!CCandlePattern::ValidationSettings()) return(false); //--- initial data checks Bands if(m_ma_period<=0) { printf(__FUNCTION__+": Bands period must be greater than 0"); return(false); } //--- All checks are completed, everything is ok return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates indicators | //| Input: a pointer to a collection of indicators | //| Output: true if successful, otherwise false | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Rock_Patterns::InitIndicators(CIndicators* indicators) { //--- check pointer if(indicators==NULL) return(false); //--- call of InitIndicators of parent CCandlePattern class if(!CCandlePattern::InitIndicators(indicators)) return(false); //--- create and initialize BB indicator if(!InitBands(indicators)) return(false); //--- ok return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize BB indicators. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Rock_Patterns::InitBands(CIndicators *indicators) { //--- check pointer if(indicators==NULL) return(false); //--- add object to collection if(!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_Bands))) { printf(__FUNCTION__+": error adding object"); return(false); } //--- initialize object if(!m_Bands.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,m_ma_period,m_ma_shift,m_deviation,m_applied)) { printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing object"); return(false); } //--- ok return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking condition of long position opening | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Rock_Patterns::CheckOpenLong(double &price,double &sl,double &tp,datetime &expiration) { int result=0; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double Base=Base(idx); double Upper=Upper(idx); double Lower=Lower(idx); //--- check conditions to open long position //--- it's better to use this code in addition to indicator's checking //--- for example, let's check formation of "3 white soldiers" pattern: if (CheckPatternAllBullish()&& (Close(1)<Lower(1)))result=80; //--- check conditions of short position closing if(Close(1)>Upper(1)) result=40; //--- return the result return(result); } //-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking condition of short position opening | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Rock_Patterns::CheckOpenShort(double &price,double &sl,double &tp,datetime &expiration) { int result=0; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double Base=Base(idx); double Upper=Upper(idx); double Lower=Lower(idx); //--- check conditions to open short position //--- it's better to use this code in addition to indicator's checking //--- for example, let's check formation of "3 black crows" pattern: if(CheckPatternAllBearish() && Close(1)<Upper(1))result=80; //--- check conditions of long position closing if(Close(1)<Lower(1)) result=40; //--- return the result return(result); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
i am uploding my derived ea from this class.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| RockPatterns.mq5 | //| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\Expert.mqh> //--- available signals #include <Expert\MySignals\Rock_Patterns.mqh> //--- available trailing #include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingFixedPips.mqh> //--- available money management #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- inputs for expert input string Expert_Title ="RockPatterns"; // Document name ulong Expert_MagicNumber =2712; // bool Expert_EveryTick =false; // //--- inputs for main signal input int Signal_ThresholdOpen =10; // Signal threshold value to open [0...100] input int Signal_ThresholdClose =10; // Signal threshold value to close [0...100] input double Signal_PriceLevel =0.0; // Price level to execute a deal input double Signal_StopLevel =50.0; // Stop Loss level (in points) input double Signal_TakeLevel =50.0; // Take Profit level (in points) input int Signal_Expiration =4; // Expiration of pending orders (in bars) input int Signal__param1 =9; // Rock_Patterns(9,20,2.000,0,...) input int Signal__BBPeriod =20; // Rock_Patterns(9,20,2.000,0,...) Periof of Bollinger Bands input double Signal__BBDeviation =2.000; // Rock_Patterns(9,20,2.000,0,...) Deviation of Bollinger Bands input int Signal__BBshift =0; // Rock_Patterns(9,20,2.000,0,...) Time shift input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Signal__BBApplied =PRICE_CLOSE; // Rock_Patterns(9,20,2.000,0,...) input int Signal__paramN =13; // Rock_Patterns(9,20,2.000,0,...) input int Signal__MAPeriod =12; // Rock_Patterns(9,20,2.000,0,...) input double Signal__Weight =1.0; // Rock_Patterns(9,20,2.000,0,...) Weight [0...1.0] //--- inputs for trailing input int Trailing_FixedPips_StopLevel =30; // Stop Loss trailing level (in points) input int Trailing_FixedPips_ProfitLevel=50; // Take Profit trailing level (in points) //--- inputs for money input double Money_FixLot_Percent =10.0; // Percent input double Money_FixLot_Lots =1.0; // Fixed volume //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global expert object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CExpert ExtExpert; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialization function of the expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Initializing expert if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing expert"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-1); } //--- Creating signal CExpertSignal *signal=new CExpertSignal; if(signal==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating signal"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-2); } //--- ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal); signal.ThresholdOpen(Signal_ThresholdOpen); signal.ThresholdClose(Signal_ThresholdClose); signal.PriceLevel(Signal_PriceLevel); signal.StopLevel(Signal_StopLevel); signal.TakeLevel(Signal_TakeLevel); signal.Expiration(Signal_Expiration); //--- Creating filter RockPatterns RockPatterns *filter0=new RockPatterns; if(filter0==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating filter0"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-3); } signal.AddFilter(filter0); //--- Set filter parameters filter0.param1(Signal__param1); filter0.BBPeriod(Signal__BBPeriod); filter0.BBDeviation(Signal__BBDeviation); filter0.BBshift(Signal__BBshift); filter0.BBApplied(Signal__BBApplied); filter0.paramN(Signal__paramN); filter0.MAPeriod(Signal__MAPeriod); filter0.Weight(Signal__Weight); //--- Creation of trailing object CTrailingFixedPips *trailing=new CTrailingFixedPips; if(trailing==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating trailing"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-4); } //--- Add trailing to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing trailing"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-5); } //--- Set trailing parameters trailing.StopLevel(Trailing_FixedPips_StopLevel); trailing.ProfitLevel(Trailing_FixedPips_ProfitLevel); //--- Creation of money object CMoneyFixedLot *money=new CMoneyFixedLot; if(money==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating money"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-6); } //--- Add money to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing money"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-7); } //--- Set money parameters money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent); money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots); //--- Check all trading objects parameters if(!ExtExpert.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-8); } //--- Tuning of all necessary indicators if(!ExtExpert.InitIndicators()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing indicators"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-9); } //--- ok return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialization function of the expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ExtExpert.Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Tick" event handler function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { ExtExpert.OnTick(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Trade" event handler function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTrade() { ExtExpert.OnTrade(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Timer" event handler function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { ExtExpert.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+but iam geting an error
Please help some one.
Rock_Patterns
and you try to declare :
RockPatterns *filter0=new RockPatterns;
