Libraries: CMIDI

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CMIDI:

The class to play music using the MIDI device

Music program

Music program is recorded in the string array. In one array element is written a list of actions. Actions are written by a comma. At first a command, an equal sign and a command value are written. The following commands are available:

  • Tick - time in milliseconds through which all the commands of one array element will be performed. It defines the temp with which the play is performed.
  • Volume - the volume level, from 0 to 100.
  • VolumeL - the left channel volume level, from 0 to 100.
  • VolumeR - the right channel volume level, from 0 to 100.
  • Instrument - selection of the music instrument, from 0 to 127.
  • NoteDN - press a key. Number 60 corresponds to "do" note of the main octave, 61 - to "C sharp", 62 - to "re", etc.
  • NoteUP - release a key. For several instruments you cannot use release a key, the sound fades away itself, and for some keys it is obligatory to press.

It is possible to take chords, for example, "NoteDN=57, NoteDN=60, NoteDN=64". A possible parallel play on several instruments, for example, "Instrument=1, NoteDN=60, Instrument=123, NoteDN=60". Different instruments' volume can not be changed, all is played on the same volume, but you can change the volume of different parts of playing, for example:


Author: Dmitry Fedoseev

 
Automated-Trading:

CMIDI:

Author: Dmitry Fedoseev

How to make so that the playback of sound went from ticks, with the tone depending on the strength of ticks, and playing on different channels of stereo depending on the direction, and in general would tie it all to the volumes, as they begin to increase, would begin to sound, or click like a geiger....
 
ozhiganov:
How to make it so that the playback of sound comes from ticks, with the tone depending on the strength of ticks, and playing on different channels of stereo depending on the direction, and in general would tie it all to volumes, as they begin to increase, would begin to sound, or click like a geiger....
Any whim at your expense -> Work
 
i_logic:
Any whim at your expense -> Work

Yes, but you will have to find not just a programmer, but also a strong enough musician.

Otherwise you'll end up with speakers that you'll have to throw away.

I've been wanting to "sound the schedule" for a long time, but I haven't got round to it. And I'm not sure I'll be able to make it look good.

 
komposter:

Yes, but you have to find not just a programmer, but also a strong enough musician.

Otherwise you'll end up with speakers that you'll have to throw away.

I've been wanting to "sound the graph" for a long time, but I haven't got round to it. And I'm not sure I can do it beautifully.

You can not just sound, but make, for example, sounds of nature, so that when the trend is going, the ocean in the speakers raged, and on the flat calm, for example.... and make like sound schemes...
 
The idea for this arose when I noticed one thing, on a chart overloaded with indicators, especially on gold, when there is a surge of buying and selling activity, the laptop starts to make noise, from the fans and heat, this kind of signal, so why not realise it in the sound .... or in an Expert Advisor...
 
ozhiganov:
It is possible not just to sound, but to make, for example, sounds of nature, so that when the trend is going, the ocean in the speakers raged, and on the flat calm for example.... and make like sound schemes...
And at the same time for the visually impaired a great functionality...
 

That's how it works

    long midiOutClose(long hMidiOut);
    int midiOutOpen(long & lphMidiOut,int uDeviceID,int dwCallback,int dwInstance,int dwFlags);
    int midiOutReset(long hMidiOut);
    int midiOutShortMsg(long hMidiOut,int dwMsg);
    int midiOutSetVolume(long uDeviceID,int dwVolume);
 
Hmm, that's an interesting toy. Maybe I'll come up with an idea. Who knows, can you tell me straight away - is midi software implemented in Windows, or do I need to install software? I probably haven't touched MIDI since Win XP.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:
Hmm, that's an interesting toy. Maybe I'll come up with an idea. Who knows, can you tell me straight away - is midi software implemented in Windows, or do I need to install software? I probably haven't touched MIDI since Win XP.

Everything works out of the box

I wanted to use it for headphone calibration, now I'm generating wav files.


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