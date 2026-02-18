Libraries: CMIDI
Author: Dmitry Fedoseev
How to make it so that the playback of sound comes from ticks, with the tone depending on the strength of ticks, and playing on different channels of stereo depending on the direction, and in general would tie it all to volumes, as they begin to increase, would begin to sound, or click like a geiger....
Any whim at your expense -> Work
Yes, but you will have to find not just a programmer, but also a strong enough musician.
Otherwise you'll end up with speakers that you'll have to throw away.
I've been wanting to "sound the schedule" for a long time, but I haven't got round to it. And I'm not sure I'll be able to make it look good.
Yes, but you have to find not just a programmer, but also a strong enough musician.
Otherwise you'll end up with speakers that you'll have to throw away.
I've been wanting to "sound the graph" for a long time, but I haven't got round to it. And I'm not sure I can do it beautifully.
It is possible not just to sound, but to make, for example, sounds of nature, so that when the trend is going, the ocean in the speakers raged, and on the flat calm for example.... and make like sound schemes...
That's how it works
long midiOutClose(long hMidiOut); int midiOutOpen(long & lphMidiOut,int uDeviceID,int dwCallback,int dwInstance,int dwFlags); int midiOutReset(long hMidiOut); int midiOutShortMsg(long hMidiOut,int dwMsg); int midiOutSetVolume(long uDeviceID,int dwVolume);
Hmm, that's an interesting toy. Maybe I'll come up with an idea. Who knows, can you tell me straight away - is midi software implemented in Windows, or do I need to install software? I probably haven't touched MIDI since Win XP.
Everything works out of the box
I wanted to use it for headphone calibration, now I'm generating wav files.
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CMIDI:
The class to play music using the MIDI device
Music program
Music program is recorded in the string array. In one array element is written a list of actions. Actions are written by a comma. At first a command, an equal sign and a command value are written. The following commands are available:
It is possible to take chords, for example, "NoteDN=57, NoteDN=60, NoteDN=64". A possible parallel play on several instruments, for example, "Instrument=1, NoteDN=60, Instrument=123, NoteDN=60". Different instruments' volume can not be changed, all is played on the same volume, but you can change the volume of different parts of playing, for example:
Author: Dmitry Fedoseev