Sleep EA during a fix time of the day
Ok so I've been doing some testing and came up with the below code that also checks if there is a trade open as the EA should not "sleep" if there is a trade opened"
What I miss is how I get the Hour as an integer out of TimeCurrent. Tried the below but it returns 0
input int NapStartHour=15; // Starts Naping input int NapStopHour=18; // Waking Up int h; // Hour Integer int m_hour; // Hour of the day
MqlDateTime mdt; datetime t=TimeCurrent(mdt); m_hour=h; if((Buy_opened)||(Sell_opened)) { // Is there an opened position? nap="Trading";} // There is a trade so no nap else{ if((m_hour > NapStartHour)||(m_hour < NapStopHour)) { // Are we between Nap Start and Stop Hour ? nap="Taking a Nap"; // We are so Taking a Nap return; } else{ nap="Trading";} // Out of Nap Hours Trading Continues }
Ok I cracked it here it is :
MqlDateTime mdt; TimeCurrent(mdt); Print("Hour =",mdt.hour);
m_hour = mdt.hour;
nap should be if( m_hour >= NapStartHour && m_hour <= NapStopHour) , This will nap 15th thru 18 hour. Your code above will nap all the time.
Hey yes you are right I corrected that in the meantime.
This being said it does not really help because the above chart is on the closing hours as I feared and not the opening hours...
Thanks for you help !
m_hour = mdt.hour;
nap should be if( m_hour >= NapStartHour && m_hour <= NapStopHour) , This will nap 15th thru 18 hour. Your code above will nap all the time.
Yep, and during nap time, the EA does not have to "return", just do "don't open new position", so the EA can still close any current position during nap time.
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Hi All,
Doing some back test I realised that there are some hours where the EA does not perform well. See below Chart.
First I was wondering is this chart from the MQL5 strategy tester based on the opening Hour of the deal or closing hour of the deal? I guess opening but not sure.
So basically I would like to have the EA "pause" when between 15h and 18h. How could I do that?
Should I take DST into consideration or is there a way to use the "Market Watch" that is, I guess, automatically adjusted to DST ?
Thanks for your help!
W.