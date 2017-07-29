MQL compiler for Visual Studio
- MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader
- How to run or call Python script from .mq5 expert advisor
- How do I find select (active) chart of all them?
Looks like "no"...
i am looking for any kind of MQL4 compiler/debugger add-in for visual studio 2008, i would even settle for a code coloring add-in. i just prefer to use VS08 because i am a developer by trade and am familiar with it.
any help here would be greatly appreciated,
-Magnetomage
i still hold out hope, that MT will supply a debbugger for MQL5
i still hold out hope, that MT will supply a debbugger for MQL5
The debbuger for MQL5 already is implemented.
There's an API ready in Visual Code!
I want to know if exists a component for Visual Studio that can run MQL code. Something like VS bulit-in classes that can run Visual Basic and other codes from a program, but for MQL. Tell me please, if such thing exists.
As @Joao Paulo Lima Caires pointed out in the previous post, there is already an extension for MQL Syntax Highlighting in Visual Studio Code (not to be confused with the full "Visual Studio").
You will find it in Visual Code's Extension Marketplace (free, no cost) and is called "MQL4 Syntax Highlight" by "NervTech":
- wiki.nervtech.org
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use