MQL compiler for Visual Studio

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I want to know if exists a component for Visual Studio that can run MQL code. Something like VS bulit-in classes that can run Visual Basic and other codes from a program, but for MQL. Tell me please, if such thing exists.
 

Looks like "no"...

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i am looking for any kind of MQL4 compiler/debugger add-in for visual studio 2008, i would even settle for a code coloring add-in. i just prefer to use VS08 because i am a developer by trade and am familiar with it.

any help here would be greatly appreciated,

-Magnetomage

 
you can design a add-in youself, but only MQL4 compiler can support, no debugger since do MT not supply debugger(only can run it inside MT for debug)
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i still hold out hope, that MT will supply a debbugger for MQL5

 
magnetomage:

i still hold out hope, that MT will supply a debbugger for MQL5

The debbuger for MQL5 already is implemented.

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Rosh wrote >>

The debbuger for MQL5 already is implemented.

is it a standalone debugger? please? or at least an API that can be implemented into a VS add-in? Please, Please, Please?

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try to write dlls in VS and then add it to the experts!
 

There's an API ready in Visual Code!

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Ilya Tsilikov:
I want to know if exists a component for Visual Studio that can run MQL code. Something like VS bulit-in classes that can run Visual Basic and other codes from a program, but for MQL. Tell me please, if such thing exists.

As @Joao Paulo Lima Caires pointed out in the previous post, there is already an extension for MQL Syntax Highlighting in Visual Studio Code (not to be confused with the full "Visual Studio").

You will find it in Visual Code's Extension Marketplace (free, no cost) and is called "MQL4 Syntax Highlight" by "NervTech":

MQL4 Syntax Highlighting Extension for VisualStudio Code
  • wiki.nervtech.org
The extension is available on the Visual Studio Code marketplace or can be installed directly in Visual Studio Code with the command (use Ctrl+P to enter):
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