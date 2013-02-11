I need sideway indicator
Please, does anyone one have an indicator to detect side-way trend better than the one in the below picture? I really need it.
is that an indicator ?
can you please tell " it's name " ?
or can you please share it?
Determine whether the price is in a sideway stage may be harder than to say that the price in trending stage.
Because in trending movement the trend be either in initiating, medium or even exhausting stage. And trend trader can make some pips in the 3 stages.
Price Movement Speed and Volume are good trending and sideway determination.
Telling if the price in a trending mode or sideway mode is "ALL ABOUT TRADING" in my opinion.
By the way some my clients believe that the Stochastic is good for sideway.
Thank you all.
I know the indicator is somewhere, i have seen it before but i don't value it then, Now i want it.
Thank you all.
I know the indicator is somewhere, i have seen it before but i don't value it then, Now i want it.
Have a look to Damiani Voltameter, i bet this is the one you are searching for ;)
It' s all about ATR & StdDeviation
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Please, does anyone one have an indicator to detect side-way trend better than the one in the below picture? I really need it.