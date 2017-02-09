Draw TrendLine
stepwise:
Hi there,
Sorry for the basic question but - is it possible to programmatically draw a trendline between 2 points (ie. Close of 4AM bar and Close of 10AM bar)?
Thanks in advance!
Hi there,
Sorry for the basic question but - is it possible to programmatically draw a trendline between 2 points (ie. Close of 4AM bar and Close of 10AM bar)?
Thanks in advance!
Sure.
See ObjectCreate with OBJ_TREND parameter.
RickD:yes u can do
Sure.
See ObjectCreate with OBJ_TREND parameter.
Sure.
See ObjectCreate with OBJ_TREND parameter.
MohammedSafar:You took almost 5 years to reply to that post . . . wow ! I'll come back in 2017 to see what you say to this post . . .
yes u can do
yes u can do
You can do it
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sorry for the basic question but - is it possible to programmatically draw a trendline between 2 points (ie. Close of 4AM bar and Close of 10AM bar)?
Thanks in advance!