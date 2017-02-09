Draw TrendLine

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Hi there,

Sorry for the basic question but - is it possible to programmatically draw a trendline between 2 points (ie. Close of 4AM bar and Close of 10AM bar)?

Thanks in advance!
[Deleted]  
stepwise:
Hi there,

Sorry for the basic question but - is it possible to programmatically draw a trendline between 2 points (ie. Close of 4AM bar and Close of 10AM bar)?

Thanks in advance!



Sure.

See ObjectCreate with OBJ_TREND parameter.
 
RickD:

Sure.

See ObjectCreate with OBJ_TREND parameter.
yes u can do
 
MohammedSafar:
yes u can do
You took almost 5 years to reply to that post . . . wow ! I'll come back in 2017 to see what you say to this post . . .
 
You can do it
 
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