2 minutes and 3 minutes graphs
Right mouse click on the chart - Periodicity - Minutes - M2
I see it. Many thanks,
I think i learn new things, thanks very much
I still don't see it, looks like a broker related issue.
Hi all,
I have been testing and playing with Metatrader for about a month. I remember on the first week that I could plot graphs in 2 minutes and 3 minutes in the beginning.
I dunno how I did it. But as much as I look for options I can not see it where I can choose them.
I would be grateful if anyone can tell me how to do it.
Many thanks,
Jordi