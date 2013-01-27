2 minutes and 3 minutes graphs

Hi all,

 I have been testing and playing with Metatrader for about a month. I remember on the first week that I could plot graphs in 2 minutes and 3 minutes in the beginning. 

I dunno how I did it. But as much as I look for options I can not see it where I can choose them.

I would be grateful if anyone can tell me how to do it.

Many thanks,

Jordi 

 

Right mouse click on the chart - Periodicity - Minutes - M2

 

 

I see it. Many thanks,

 

 
I think i learn new things, thanks very much
 
I still don't see it, looks like a broker related issue.
 
MarketArt:
I still don't see it, looks like a broker related issue.
I do not know ... I checked many brokers and I still have it sorry. Try to re-start MT5 to get recent update for example.
