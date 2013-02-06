How to start a script from a button in an indicator. - page 2
You are installing the 32 bit. Can you install the 64 bit and run on it.
Add : what the script do anyway ?
Hello,
If I use 64 bit is the same result.
Answers to the settings
and the answer when I compile the code by calling the keybd_event (.................
Conclusion, no difference between 32-bit and 64-bit.
I have never come so far that I linked a script to "Virutal Keys".
As you can see above, I can not run the compiled code in the terminal.
In file--- Metaeditor.log I have found this.....
0 C++ compiler 12:04:43 Microsoft Visual Studio 2008 found
2 Help 12:50:56 failed to check version
Could this mean that the compilation is not done properly?
Well, sorry that this not works as you want it :(.
Nope, that's just a warning that your MT5 if found MS VS 2008 compiler (I have MS VS 2010 and I have that log all the time) and also your MT5 not found the version for MT5 help file - I have the same issue when deleting all MT5 help file and not long afterwards, my MT5 start to download new help files.
