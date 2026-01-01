L1 Trend Filter
This section provides methods for computing the L1 trend (L1 filtering) of vector data. This approach is used to extract a smooth trend from time series while preserving sharp changes (breakpoints), making it useful for financial and signal analysis.-тренда (L1-фильтрации) данных вектора. Этот подход используется для выделения сглаженного тренда во временных рядах с сохранением резких изменений (изломов), что делает его полезным при анализе финансовых и других сигналов.
The section includes the functions:
- L1TrendFilterLambdaMax — computes the maximum value of the regularization parameter λmax for a given vector. This value can be used as a reference when choosing λ.
- L1TrendFilter — performs L1 filtering (trend extraction) using a specified regularization parameter λ.
The parameter λ controls the degree of smoothing:
- small values produce a trend closer to the original data;
- large values result in a smoother trend.
The value of λ can be specified:
- in absolute units;
- relative to λmax, computed in advance using L1TrendFilterLambdaMax.
All methods operate on vector<double> and vector<float> types, and memory usage grows linearly with the size of the input data.
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Function
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Action
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Method for calculating the maximum value of the regularization parameter λmax for a data vector.
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Method for calculating the L1 trend for a data vector. The regularization parameter lambda can be specified either in absolute units (relative=false) or in units of λmax.