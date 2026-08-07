- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
28
盈利交易:
28 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
75.88 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
714.07 USD (21 896 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
28 (714.07 USD)
最大连续盈利:
714.07 USD (28)
夏普比率:
1.27
交易活动:
68.49%
最大入金加载:
4.81%
最近交易:
3 几分钟前
每周交易:
24
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
12 (42.86%)
短期交易:
16 (57.14%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
25.50 USD
平均利润:
25.50 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
17.85%
算法交易:
82%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
7.61% (319.28 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLD
|714
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLD
|22K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +75.88 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 28
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +714.07 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ActivTradesCorp-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
High-Yield Algorithmic Trading for GOLD
💰 Minimum capital: USD 2,000 📉 Max Expected Drawdown: < 20% 🧠 Automation: 100% algorithmic execution 📍 Broker: ActivTrades (or any low-spread broker) ⚙️ Account type: Hedging (strictly required) 💡 Leverage: Minimum 1:200
Welcome to a performance-driven algorithmic trading signal designed to maximize returns during peak volatility in the gold market. Customized exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) and rigorously re-optimized weekly to adapt to current market conditions.
Key Performance Metrics:
Aggressive Growth: Designed specifically for risk-tolerant traders seeking high profitability through an adaptive smart-hedging logic.
Dynamic Risk Control: While returns are aggressive, risk is strictly monitored. Hard Stop Loss mechanisms are programmed to cap maximum relative drawdown at our 20% ceiling.
Profit Taking Strategy: We strongly recommend weekly or monthly withdrawals of your profits. Securing your gains regularly allows you to increase your overall portfolio exposure without compromising your initial capital.
Operational Safety Protocols (Pause Periods): To protect capital from erratic, low-liquidity market conditions, trading is completely suspended or adjusted during the following periods:
High-Impact News: Intraday pauses during relevant macroeconomic data releases.
Global Holidays: Full pause during US, EU, and London bank holidays.
Easter Break: Full pause on Good Friday and the subsequent Easter Monday (London bank holiday).
Summer Break: Full pause during the peak of European/US summer holidays (until the end of the 3rd week of August).
Winter Holidays: Paused from approximately December 15th to January 10th.
Asian Market: Operational hours are strictly adjusted during Chinese holidays.
Disclaimer: Trading involves risks and does not offer guaranteed returns. Past results do not ensure future gains. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
18%
0
0
USD
USD
4.7K
USD
USD
2
82%
28
100%
68%
n/a
25.50
USD
USD
8%
1:200