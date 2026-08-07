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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
5 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
41.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
112.32 USD (6 420 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (112.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
112.32 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.73
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
22.46 USD
Average Profit:
22.46 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.81%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|112
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|6.4K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +112.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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High-Yield Algorithmic Trading for GOLD
💰 Minimum capital: USD 2,000 📉 Max Expected Drawdown: < 20% 🧠 Automation: 100% algorithmic execution 📍 Broker: ActivTrades (or any low-spread broker) ⚙️ Account type: Hedging (strictly required) 💡 Leverage: Minimum 1:200
Welcome to a performance-driven algorithmic trading signal designed to maximize returns during peak volatility in the gold market. Customized exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) and rigorously re-optimized weekly to adapt to current market conditions.
Key Performance Metrics:
Aggressive Growth: Designed specifically for risk-tolerant traders seeking high profitability through an adaptive smart-hedging logic.
Dynamic Risk Control: While returns are aggressive, risk is strictly monitored. Hard Stop Loss mechanisms are programmed to cap maximum relative drawdown at our 20% ceiling.
Profit Taking Strategy: We strongly recommend weekly or monthly withdrawals of your profits. Securing your gains regularly allows you to increase your overall portfolio exposure without compromising your initial capital.
Operational Safety Protocols (Pause Periods): To protect capital from erratic, low-liquidity market conditions, trading is completely suspended or adjusted during the following periods:
High-Impact News: Intraday pauses during relevant macroeconomic data releases.
Global Holidays: Full pause during US, EU, and London bank holidays.
Easter Break: Full pause on Good Friday and the subsequent Easter Monday (London bank holiday).
Summer Break: Full pause during the peak of European/US summer holidays (until the end of the 3rd week of August).
Winter Holidays: Paused from approximately December 15th to January 10th.
Asian Market: Operational hours are strictly adjusted during Chinese holidays.
Disclaimer: Trading involves risks and does not offer guaranteed returns. Past results do not ensure future gains. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
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