- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
254
盈利交易:
194 (76.37%)
亏损交易:
60 (23.62%)
最好交易:
865.62 USD
最差交易:
-2 126.00 USD
毛利:
23 621.27 USD (238 673 pips)
毛利亏损:
-16 736.78 USD (48 086 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (1 974.87 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4 166.58 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
42.70%
最大入金加载:
4.87%
最近交易:
4 几分钟前
每周交易:
180
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
1.68
长期交易:
166 (65.35%)
短期交易:
88 (34.65%)
利润因子:
1.41
预期回报:
27.10 USD
平均利润:
121.76 USD
平均损失:
-278.95 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-572.60 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 849.90 USD (9)
每月增长:
22.95%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2 401.62 USD
最大值:
4 101.75 USD (12.91%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
12.91% (4 101.75 USD)
净值:
6.15% (1 832.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|254
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|191K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +865.62 USD
最差交易: -2 126 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +1 974.87 USD
最大连续亏损: -572.60 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 UpGlobalMarkets-Trade 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
A fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around global trading session behaviour. The EA maps the Asian, European, American and Overlap sessions on your chart, tracks each session independently, and manages entries and exits without manual intervention.
Key features
- Four configurable sessions with independent timings, colours and on-chart visuals
- Automated position management with a four-stage partial profit system
- Lock Profit engine that protects gains once a position matures
- Fixed and trailing stop-loss modes, plus a broker-side hard stop as backstop
- Risk-based or fixed lot sizing
- Daily, weekly and monthly profit targets and loss limits with automatic pause and resume
- Profit cooldown that steps the EA aside after a strong run
- Live dashboard: time zone panel, virtual balance, period P&L and net breakdown by day, week and month
- Cent-account aware, with automatic restart recovery so open trades stay tracked
For automation, visit traderstv.in
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月125 USD
23%
0
0
USD
USD
37K
USD
USD
3
98%
254
76%
43%
1.41
27.10
USD
USD
13%
1:500