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Meric Gocgun

CONFLUENCE Broker Exness

Meric Gocgun
Meric Gocgun

Meric Gocgun

With 15 years in forex markets and recent years focused on algorithmic systems, I run Confluence FX, where I build and trade probability-based trading systems.
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可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 24%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
149
盈利交易:
81 (54.36%)
亏损交易:
68 (45.64%)
最好交易:
44.72 USD
最差交易:
-26.24 USD
毛利:
710.32 USD (18 404 pips)
毛利亏损:
-482.53 USD (20 789 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (52.61 USD)
最大连续盈利:
102.15 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
53.63%
最大入金加载:
17.45%
最近交易:
19 几小时前
每周交易:
27
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
2.06
长期交易:
45 (30.20%)
短期交易:
104 (69.80%)
利润因子:
1.47
预期回报:
1.53 USD
平均利润:
8.77 USD
平均损失:
-7.10 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-101.99 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-101.99 USD (13)
每月增长:
23.65%
算法交易:
53%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
110.75 USD (9.40%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.08% (110.75 USD)
净值:
4.02% (42.32 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPYm 17
CHFJPYm 16
NZDCHFm 11
CADJPYm 11
EURJPYm 8
AUDCHFm 8
GBPUSDm 7
GBPCHFm 7
AUDJPYm 7
GBPCADm 6
EURUSDm 6
NZDCADm 6
EURCHFm 6
USDCHFm 5
EURNZDm 4
AUDNZDm 4
EURCADm 3
CADCHFm 3
NZDUSDm 3
NZDJPYm 3
GBPAUDm 2
EURAUDm 2
EURGBPm 2
GBPJPYm 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPYm 27
CHFJPYm -44
NZDCHFm -24
CADJPYm -16
EURJPYm 13
AUDCHFm 7
GBPUSDm 23
GBPCHFm 24
AUDJPYm -18
GBPCADm 48
EURUSDm 60
NZDCADm 0
EURCHFm 28
USDCHFm 25
EURNZDm 10
AUDNZDm 52
EURCADm -5
CADCHFm 0
NZDUSDm -8
NZDJPYm 6
GBPAUDm 4
EURAUDm 26
EURGBPm -17
GBPJPYm 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPYm -2.9K
CHFJPYm 648
NZDCHFm -329
CADJPYm -2.6K
EURJPYm -432
AUDCHFm 91
GBPUSDm 17
GBPCHFm 524
AUDJPYm -1.7K
GBPCADm 528
EURUSDm 405
NZDCADm 106
EURCHFm 486
USDCHFm 685
EURNZDm -40
AUDNZDm 652
EURCADm -10
CADCHFm 6
NZDUSDm 15
NZDJPYm 408
GBPAUDm 40
EURAUDm 301
EURGBPm -74
GBPJPYm 722
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +44.72 USD
最差交易: -26 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +52.61 USD
最大连续亏损: -101.99 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real32 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Description:

A real trader, real results — wins and losses alike. Join the journey.

Confluence FX — Probability Engine

A fully automated, probability-based system trading major and cross pairs. Each trade is taken only when historical data shows a statistical edge; setups that don’t clear the quality threshold are filtered out.

Approach

Decision-making based on probability and expected value (EV)

Fixed, controlled risk and a defined stop loss on every trade

Trades only during high-liquidity sessions; avoids news and low-volume windows

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

What to expect

A selective system: few but higher-quality trades, not constant activity

Losing trades and losing days are normal and shown transparently

Best copied on a low-spread ECN account with matching leverage

Why multiple broker versions?

This is the same strategy and the same system, published separately for each broker. Execution, spread, and pricing differ from broker to broker, so results are never identical — even with the same logic. Publishing per broker lets you follow the version that matches your own broker most closely, for the cleanest possible copy. Choose the one that fits your setup best.

Recommended: Exness (Broker), minimum balance 500+ USD, leverage 1:500, VPS for 24/5 uptime.

Feel free to reach out anytime — I’m always happy to answer your questions.

没有评论
2026.07.28 09:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.22 09:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 16:08
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.20 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
CONFLUENCE Broker Exness
每月30 USD
24%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
4
53%
149
54%
54%
1.47
1.53
USD
11%
1:500
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