Description:

A real trader, real results — wins and losses alike. Join the journey.



Confluence FX — Probability Engine



A fully automated, probability-based system trading major and cross pairs. Each trade is taken only when historical data shows a statistical edge; setups that don’t clear the quality threshold are filtered out.



Approach



Decision-making based on probability and expected value (EV)



Fixed, controlled risk and a defined stop loss on every trade

Trades only during high-liquidity sessions; avoids news and low-volume windows

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

What to expect



A selective system: few but higher-quality trades, not constant activity



Losing trades and losing days are normal and shown transparently

Best copied on a low-spread ECN account with matching leverage

Why multiple broker versions?



This is the same strategy and the same system, published separately for each broker. Execution, spread, and pricing differ from broker to broker, so results are never identical — even with the same logic. Publishing per broker lets you follow the version that matches your own broker most closely, for the cleanest possible copy. Choose the one that fits your setup best.



Recommended: Exness (Broker), minimum balance 500+ USD, leverage 1:500, VPS for 24/5 uptime.



Feel free to reach out anytime — I’m always happy to answer your questions.

