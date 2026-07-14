信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / PRTGRTFX
Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

PRTGRTFX

Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu
Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

Piyush Ratnu is an independent forex market analyst & trader with core expertise in XAUUSD/Spot Gold.
1 评论
0条评论
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 500 USD per 
增长自 2026 9%
MoneyplantFX-Server
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 613
盈利交易:
1 053 (65.28%)
亏损交易:
560 (34.72%)
最好交易:
73.53 USD
最差交易:
-96.70 USD
毛利:
5 479.72 USD (600 742 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 827.89 USD (186 605 pips)
最大连续赢利:
26 (147.34 USD)
最大连续盈利:
546.00 USD (25)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
21.17%
最大入金加载:
9.02%
最近交易:
7 几天前
每周交易:
157
平均持有时间:
37 分钟
采收率:
6.31
长期交易:
1 610 (99.81%)
短期交易:
3 (0.19%)
利润因子:
1.94
预期回报:
1.64 USD
平均利润:
5.20 USD
平均损失:
-5.05 USD
最大连续失误:
34 (-146.44 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-413.90 USD (13)
每月增长:
8.32%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.10 USD
最大值:
420.02 USD (1.28%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.26% (413.90 USD)
净值:
6.77% (2 186.52 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.An 1611
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.An 2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.An -11K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +73.53 USD
最差交易: -97 USD
最大连续赢利: 25
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +147.34 USD
最大连续亏损: -146.44 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MoneyplantFX-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

PRGOLDANALYSIS

Based on Analysis by Piyush Ratnu's Spot Gold Market Research and Analysis.

The content provided by Piyush Ratnu & his associates is for educational purposes only. Financial instruments that are traded on leverage carry a high level of risk and you could lose more than your deposits. Do not risk more than you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees of profit or freedom from loss in Foreign Exchange and Spot Metal Trading. Piyush Ratnu or his associates will not be responsible for any losses. YOU are fully responsible for any investment decisions you make. You should NOT rely solely upon the information or opinions that you read here. WE DO NOT PROMOTE/RECOMMEND ANY FOREX BROKER.

Connect on Telegram for free analysis for educational purpose: T.me/PiyushRatnu


没有评论
2026.08.12 15:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 14:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 14:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
PRTGRTFX
每月500 USD
9%
0
0
USD
33K
USD
6
0%
1 613
65%
21%
1.93
1.64
USD
7%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载