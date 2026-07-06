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信号 / MetaTrader 4 / RoboticPips AUDNZD
Bhaʾ Ahmd ʿBas ʿBdalmtlb

RoboticPips AUDNZD

Bhaʾ Ahmd ʿBas ʿBdalmtlb
Bhaʾ Ahmd ʿBas ʿBdalmtlb

Bhaʾ Ahmd ʿBas ʿBdalmtlb

Dear members,
Finally, we’ve reached the best customization for our robot, and we are still working to achieve the perfect settings with different types of plans and symbols. You can monitor and check our live account from the URLs below — it has been running since 16-09-2020:
1 主题 2 评论
0条评论
可靠性
12
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2026 14%
Elev8-Real
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
131
盈利交易:
94 (71.75%)
亏损交易:
37 (28.24%)
最好交易:
16.78 USD
最差交易:
-8.03 USD
毛利:
157.64 USD (22 230 pips)
毛利亏损:
-62.55 USD (10 450 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (30.74 USD)
最大连续盈利:
51.37 USD (13)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
96.03%
最大入金加载:
2.85%
最近交易:
38 几分钟前
每周交易:
28
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
4.08
长期交易:
88 (67.18%)
短期交易:
43 (32.82%)
利润因子:
2.52
预期回报:
0.73 USD
平均利润:
1.68 USD
平均损失:
-1.69 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-23.30 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-23.30 USD (5)
每月增长:
8.28%
年度预测:
100.42%
算法交易:
92%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.58 USD
最大值:
23.30 USD (3.17%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.17% (23.30 USD)
净值:
13.74% (100.89 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 122
XAUUSD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDNZD 54
XAUUSD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDNZD 7.7K
XAUUSD 4.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +16.78 USD
最差交易: -8 USD
最大连续赢利: 13
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +30.74 USD
最大连续亏损: -23.30 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Elev8-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 11
IronFX-Real4
0.00 × 20
RealTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Armada-Live
0.00 × 6
ThinkForex-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 12
JFD-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
WhoTrades-Real
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 2
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.03 × 31
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.13 × 8
OctaFX-Real2
0.28 × 25
FXSALT-LiveUS
0.33 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.37 × 30
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 6
0.38 × 40
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.43 × 7
OneTrade-Real
0.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
0.50 × 2
Alpari-Standard1
0.59 × 83
Alpari-Standard2
0.77 × 48
38 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Dear members,  
Finally, we’ve reached the best customization for our robot, and we are still working to achieve the perfect settings with different types of plans and symbols. You can monitor and check our live account from the URLs below — it has been running since 16-09-2020:
🔗 Live Accounts to check our work:
🔗 For robot registration and more details:

Consistency is key with RoboticPips.  
We prioritize steady, continuous growth over risky, quick gains. It’s all about the long game. Today, we’re starting our journey with a single pair: AUD/NZD. This is just the beginning — more pairs are coming your way soon!

Right now, we are also backtesting and exploring new strategies. In the near future, we will be introducing indices designed to deliver even higher returns while strictly maintaining our core principle of long-term consistency.

🚀 Stay tuned!!!!
============================================
‎أعزّاء الأعضاء،  
لقد وصلنا أخيرًا إلى أفضل تخصيص لروبوتنا، وما زلنا نعمل للوصول إلى الإعدادات المثالية مع أنواع مختلفة من الخطط والرموز. يمكنكم متابعة ومراجعة حسابنا المباشر من الروابط أدناه — وهو يعمل منذ 16-09-2020:
🔗 حسابات مباشرة لمتابعة عملنا:
🔗 للتسجيل في الروبوت ولمزيد من التفاصيل:

الاستمرارية هي المفتاح مع RoboticPips.  
نحن نُعطي الأولوية للنمو المستقر والمتواصل بدلًا من المكاسب السريعة والمخاطرة. الأمر كله يتعلق باللعب على المدى الطويل. اليوم نبدأ رحلتنا مع زوج واحد: AUD/NZD. وهذه مجرد البداية — المزيد من الأزواج قادم إليكم قريبًا!

نحن الآن نقوم أيضًا بعمليات اختبار خلفية واستكشاف استراتيجيات جديدة. وفي المستقبل القريب، سنقدّم مؤشرات مصممة لتحقيق عوائد أعلى مع الالتزام الصارم بمبدأنا الأساسي: الاستمرارية طويلة المدى.

🚀 ترقّبوا المزيد!!!!

——————————————————————————————

Dear members,  
Please note that we offer a copying service. If you have an investor account managed by a professional trader, simply provide us with your user details and enjoy the copying service for only $50 per month.
============================================
أعزّاء الأعضاء،  
يرجى ملاحظة أننا نقدّم خدمة النسخ. إذا كان لديك حساب مستثمر يُدار من قبل متداول محترف، ما عليك سوى تزويدنا ببيانات المستخدم الخاصة بك والاستمتاع بخدمة النسخ مقابل 30 دولارًا شهريًا فقط.

——————————————————————————————

Note:
- The Forex field is always risky.
- Trade or invest only with extra money you can afford to lose.
- You will not become rich in one day — success requires patience and consistency.
============================================
ملحوظة:
مجال الفوركس دائمًا محفوف بالمخاطر.
تداول أو استثمر فقط بأموال إضافية يمكنك تحمّل خسارتها.
لن تصبح غنيًا في يوم واحد — النجاح يحتاج إلى الصبر والاستمرارية.
没有评论
2026.08.11 13:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.09 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.08.03 01:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 04:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.20 06:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.12 03:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.06 21:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
RoboticPips AUDNZD
每月50 USD
14%
0
0
USD
795
USD
12
92%
131
71%
96%
2.52
0.73
USD
14%
1:500
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