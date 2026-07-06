- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
131
盈利交易:
94 (71.75%)
亏损交易:
37 (28.24%)
最好交易:
16.78 USD
最差交易:
-8.03 USD
毛利:
157.64 USD (22 230 pips)
毛利亏损:
-62.55 USD (10 450 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (30.74 USD)
最大连续盈利:
51.37 USD (13)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
96.03%
最大入金加载:
2.85%
最近交易:
38 几分钟前
每周交易:
28
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
4.08
长期交易:
88 (67.18%)
短期交易:
43 (32.82%)
利润因子:
2.52
预期回报:
0.73 USD
平均利润:
1.68 USD
平均损失:
-1.69 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-23.30 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-23.30 USD (5)
每月增长:
8.28%
年度预测:
100.42%
算法交易:
92%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.58 USD
最大值:
23.30 USD (3.17%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.17% (23.30 USD)
净值:
13.74% (100.89 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|122
|XAUUSD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDNZD
|54
|XAUUSD
|41
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDNZD
|7.7K
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +16.78 USD
最差交易: -8 USD
最大连续赢利: 13
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +30.74 USD
最大连续亏损: -23.30 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Elev8-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 11
|
IronFX-Real4
|0.00 × 20
|
RealTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Armada-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ThinkForex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 12
|
JFD-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
WhoTrades-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.03 × 31
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.13 × 8
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.28 × 25
|
FXSALT-LiveUS
|0.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.37 × 30
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 6
|0.38 × 40
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.43 × 7
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.59 × 83
|
Alpari-Standard2
|0.77 × 48
Dear members,
Finally, we’ve reached the best customization for our robot, and we are still working to achieve the perfect settings with different types of plans and symbols. You can monitor and check our live account from the URLs below — it has been running since 16-09-2020:
🔗 Live Accounts to check our work:
🔗 For robot registration and more details:
Consistency is key with RoboticPips.
We prioritize steady, continuous growth over risky, quick gains. It’s all about the long game. Today, we’re starting our journey with a single pair: AUD/NZD. This is just the beginning — more pairs are coming your way soon!
Right now, we are also backtesting and exploring new strategies. In the near future, we will be introducing indices designed to deliver even higher returns while strictly maintaining our core principle of long-term consistency.
🚀 Stay tuned!!!!
============================================
أعزّاء الأعضاء،
لقد وصلنا أخيرًا إلى أفضل تخصيص لروبوتنا، وما زلنا نعمل للوصول إلى الإعدادات المثالية مع أنواع مختلفة من الخطط والرموز. يمكنكم متابعة ومراجعة حسابنا المباشر من الروابط أدناه — وهو يعمل منذ 16-09-2020:
🔗 حسابات مباشرة لمتابعة عملنا:
🔗 للتسجيل في الروبوت ولمزيد من التفاصيل:
الاستمرارية هي المفتاح مع RoboticPips.
نحن نُعطي الأولوية للنمو المستقر والمتواصل بدلًا من المكاسب السريعة والمخاطرة. الأمر كله يتعلق باللعب على المدى الطويل. اليوم نبدأ رحلتنا مع زوج واحد: AUD/NZD. وهذه مجرد البداية — المزيد من الأزواج قادم إليكم قريبًا!
نحن الآن نقوم أيضًا بعمليات اختبار خلفية واستكشاف استراتيجيات جديدة. وفي المستقبل القريب، سنقدّم مؤشرات مصممة لتحقيق عوائد أعلى مع الالتزام الصارم بمبدأنا الأساسي: الاستمرارية طويلة المدى.
🚀 ترقّبوا المزيد!!!!
——————————————————————————————
Dear members,
Please note that we offer a copying service. If you have an investor account managed by a professional trader, simply provide us with your user details and enjoy the copying service for only $50 per month.
============================================
أعزّاء الأعضاء،
يرجى ملاحظة أننا نقدّم خدمة النسخ. إذا كان لديك حساب مستثمر يُدار من قبل متداول محترف، ما عليك سوى تزويدنا ببيانات المستخدم الخاصة بك والاستمتاع بخدمة النسخ مقابل 30 دولارًا شهريًا فقط.
——————————————————————————————
Note:
- The Forex field is always risky.
- Trade or invest only with extra money you can afford to lose.
- You will not become rich in one day — success requires patience and consistency.
============================================
ملحوظة:
مجال الفوركس دائمًا محفوف بالمخاطر.
تداول أو استثمر فقط بأموال إضافية يمكنك تحمّل خسارتها.
لن تصبح غنيًا في يوم واحد — النجاح يحتاج إلى الصبر والاستمرارية.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月50 USD
14%
0
0
USD
USD
795
USD
USD
12
92%
131
71%
96%
2.52
0.73
USD
USD
14%
1:500