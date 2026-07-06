Dear members,

Finally, we’ve reached the best customization for our robot, and we are still working to achieve the perfect settings with different types of plans and symbols. You can monitor and check our live account from the URLs below — it has been running since 16-09-2020:

🔗 Live Accounts to check our work:

🔗 For robot registration and more details:





Consistency is key with RoboticPips.

We prioritize steady, continuous growth over risky, quick gains. It’s all about the long game. Today, we’re starting our journey with a single pair: AUD/NZD. This is just the beginning — more pairs are coming your way soon!





Right now, we are also backtesting and exploring new strategies. In the near future, we will be introducing indices designed to deliver even higher returns while strictly maintaining our core principle of long-term consistency.





🚀 Stay tuned!!!!

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‎أعزّاء الأعضاء،

لقد وصلنا أخيرًا إلى أفضل تخصيص لروبوتنا، وما زلنا نعمل للوصول إلى الإعدادات المثالية مع أنواع مختلفة من الخطط والرموز. يمكنكم متابعة ومراجعة حسابنا المباشر من الروابط أدناه — وهو يعمل منذ 16-09-2020:

🔗 حسابات مباشرة لمتابعة عملنا:

🔗 للتسجيل في الروبوت ولمزيد من التفاصيل:





الاستمرارية هي المفتاح مع RoboticPips.

نحن نُعطي الأولوية للنمو المستقر والمتواصل بدلًا من المكاسب السريعة والمخاطرة. الأمر كله يتعلق باللعب على المدى الطويل. اليوم نبدأ رحلتنا مع زوج واحد: AUD/NZD. وهذه مجرد البداية — المزيد من الأزواج قادم إليكم قريبًا!





نحن الآن نقوم أيضًا بعمليات اختبار خلفية واستكشاف استراتيجيات جديدة. وفي المستقبل القريب، سنقدّم مؤشرات مصممة لتحقيق عوائد أعلى مع الالتزام الصارم بمبدأنا الأساسي: الاستمرارية طويلة المدى.





🚀 ترقّبوا المزيد!!!!





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Dear members,

Please note that we offer a copying service. If you have an investor account managed by a professional trader, simply provide us with your user details and enjoy the copying service for only $50 per month.

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أعزّاء الأعضاء،

يرجى ملاحظة أننا نقدّم خدمة النسخ. إذا كان لديك حساب مستثمر يُدار من قبل متداول محترف، ما عليك سوى تزويدنا ببيانات المستخدم الخاصة بك والاستمتاع بخدمة النسخ مقابل 30 دولارًا شهريًا فقط.





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Note:

- The Forex field is always risky.

- Trade or invest only with extra money you can afford to lose.

- You will not become rich in one day — success requires patience and consistency.

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ملحوظة:

مجال الفوركس دائمًا محفوف بالمخاطر.

تداول أو استثمر فقط بأموال إضافية يمكنك تحمّل خسارتها.

لن تصبح غنيًا في يوم واحد — النجاح يحتاج إلى الصبر والاستمرارية.