- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
104
Profit Trades:
75 (72.11%)
Loss Trades:
29 (27.88%)
Best trade:
11.16 USD
Worst trade:
-8.03 USD
Gross Profit:
84.55 USD (13 531 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.38 USD (7 302 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (30.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.74 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
95.03%
Max deposit load:
2.85%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.81
Long Trades:
62 (59.62%)
Short Trades:
42 (40.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
0.41 USD
Average Profit:
1.13 USD
Average Loss:
-1.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-23.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.30 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.58 USD
Maximal:
23.30 USD (3.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.17% (23.30 USD)
By Equity:
13.74% (100.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|104
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|42
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|6.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.16 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Elev8-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Dear members,
Finally, we’ve reached the best customization for our robot, and we are still working to achieve the perfect settings with different types of plans and symbols. You can monitor and check our live account from the URLs below — it has been running since 16-09-2020:
🔗 Live Accounts to check our work:
🔗 For robot registration and more details:
Consistency is key with RoboticPips.
We prioritize steady, continuous growth over risky, quick gains. It’s all about the long game. Today, we’re starting our journey with a single pair: AUD/NZD. This is just the beginning — more pairs are coming your way soon!
Right now, we are also backtesting and exploring new strategies. In the near future, we will be introducing indices designed to deliver even higher returns while strictly maintaining our core principle of long-term consistency.
🚀 Stay tuned!!!!
============================================
أعزّاء الأعضاء،
لقد وصلنا أخيرًا إلى أفضل تخصيص لروبوتنا، وما زلنا نعمل للوصول إلى الإعدادات المثالية مع أنواع مختلفة من الخطط والرموز. يمكنكم متابعة ومراجعة حسابنا المباشر من الروابط أدناه — وهو يعمل منذ 16-09-2020:
🔗 حسابات مباشرة لمتابعة عملنا:
🔗 للتسجيل في الروبوت ولمزيد من التفاصيل:
الاستمرارية هي المفتاح مع RoboticPips.
نحن نُعطي الأولوية للنمو المستقر والمتواصل بدلًا من المكاسب السريعة والمخاطرة. الأمر كله يتعلق باللعب على المدى الطويل. اليوم نبدأ رحلتنا مع زوج واحد: AUD/NZD. وهذه مجرد البداية — المزيد من الأزواج قادم إليكم قريبًا!
نحن الآن نقوم أيضًا بعمليات اختبار خلفية واستكشاف استراتيجيات جديدة. وفي المستقبل القريب، سنقدّم مؤشرات مصممة لتحقيق عوائد أعلى مع الالتزام الصارم بمبدأنا الأساسي: الاستمرارية طويلة المدى.
🚀 ترقّبوا المزيد!!!!
——————————————————————————————
Dear members,
Please note that we offer a copying service. If you have an investor account managed by a professional trader, simply provide us with your user details and enjoy the copying service for only $50 per month.
============================================
أعزّاء الأعضاء،
يرجى ملاحظة أننا نقدّم خدمة النسخ. إذا كان لديك حساب مستثمر يُدار من قبل متداول محترف، ما عليك سوى تزويدنا ببيانات المستخدم الخاصة بك والاستمتاع بخدمة النسخ مقابل 30 دولارًا شهريًا فقط.
——————————————————————————————
Note:
- The Forex field is always risky.
- Trade or invest only with extra money you can afford to lose.
- You will not become rich in one day — success requires patience and consistency.
============================================
ملحوظة:
مجال الفوركس دائمًا محفوف بالمخاطر.
تداول أو استثمر فقط بأموال إضافية يمكنك تحمّل خسارتها.
لن تصبح غنيًا في يوم واحد — النجاح يحتاج إلى الصبر والاستمرارية.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
742
USD
USD
10
100%
104
72%
95%
1.99
0.41
USD
USD
14%
1:500