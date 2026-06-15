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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Vfundv Errante
Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

Vfundv Errante

Houman Gholamhossein Momayez
Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

1 主题
0条评论
可靠性
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49 USD per 
增长自 2026 224%
ErranteSC-Live
1:100
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
182
盈利交易:
91 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
91 (50.00%)
最好交易:
555.87 USD
最差交易:
-154.11 USD
毛利:
5 177.58 USD (1 464 279 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 503.32 USD (800 740 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (358.38 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 159.35 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.19
交易活动:
91.02%
最大入金加载:
22.35%
最近交易:
11 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
6.08
长期交易:
91 (50.00%)
短期交易:
91 (50.00%)
利润因子:
2.07
预期回报:
14.69 USD
平均利润:
56.90 USD
平均损失:
-27.51 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-136.25 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-201.00 USD (2)
每月增长:
142.20%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
108.92 USD
最大值:
439.97 USD (13.97%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.45% (301.93 USD)
净值:
6.23% (74.20 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 56
BTCUSD.i 40
US500.i 24
XAGUSD.i 15
EURNZD.i 14
NZDUSD.i 9
US100.i 7
US30.i 5
NZDCHF.i 4
USOILSEP26 3
AUDUSD.i 2
USDCAD.i 1
EURUSD.i 1
GBPUSD.i 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.i 1.8K
BTCUSD.i 385
US500.i 232
XAGUSD.i -80
EURNZD.i 79
NZDUSD.i -43
US100.i 38
US30.i 293
NZDCHF.i 41
USOILSEP26 -87
AUDUSD.i -2
USDCAD.i 25
EURUSD.i 26
GBPUSD.i -30
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.i 100K
BTCUSD.i 393K
US500.i 21K
XAGUSD.i -1.5K
EURNZD.i 2K
NZDUSD.i -278
US100.i 37K
US30.i 114K
NZDCHF.i 227
USOILSEP26 -1.8K
AUDUSD.i 36
USDCAD.i 714
EURUSD.i 219
GBPUSD.i -121
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +555.87 USD
最差交易: -154 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +358.38 USD
最大连续亏损: -136.25 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ErranteSC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

VFUNDV

VFUNDV is a disciplined multi-market trading strategy built around one core principle: protect capital first, grow it second.

The strategy focuses primarily on swing trading while selectively capturing high-probability short-term opportunities across Forex, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, and major US indices.

Rather than pursuing constant aggressive exposure, risk is actively adjusted according to market conditions. Capital allocation is dynamic, allowing strong performance during favorable periods while reducing exposure during drawdowns.

The objective is not simply to generate high returns, but to achieve them with disciplined risk management and controlled capital preservation.

Every position is executed with predefined risk parameters, consistent execution, and a strict focus on maintaining long-term sustainability.

High performance is welcomed. Risk discipline is never compromised.


没有评论
2026.07.22 18:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.21 12:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 02:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.15 21:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.15 18:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.15 10:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.15 10:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 16:25
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.08 16:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 12:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.08 12:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 19:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.16 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.16 15:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.16 14:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.16 13:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.16 13:10
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.16 12:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.16 11:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.15 09:52
Share of trading days is too low
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Vfundv Errante
每月49 USD
224%
0
0
USD
3.9K
USD
9
0%
182
50%
91%
2.06
14.69
USD
16%
1:100
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