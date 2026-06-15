- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.i
|56
|BTCUSD.i
|40
|US500.i
|24
|XAGUSD.i
|15
|EURNZD.i
|14
|NZDUSD.i
|9
|US100.i
|7
|US30.i
|5
|NZDCHF.i
|4
|USOILSEP26
|3
|AUDUSD.i
|2
|USDCAD.i
|1
|EURUSD.i
|1
|GBPUSD.i
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.i
|1.8K
|BTCUSD.i
|385
|US500.i
|232
|XAGUSD.i
|-80
|EURNZD.i
|79
|NZDUSD.i
|-43
|US100.i
|38
|US30.i
|293
|NZDCHF.i
|41
|USOILSEP26
|-87
|AUDUSD.i
|-2
|USDCAD.i
|25
|EURUSD.i
|26
|GBPUSD.i
|-30
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.i
|100K
|BTCUSD.i
|393K
|US500.i
|21K
|XAGUSD.i
|-1.5K
|EURNZD.i
|2K
|NZDUSD.i
|-278
|US100.i
|37K
|US30.i
|114K
|NZDCHF.i
|227
|USOILSEP26
|-1.8K
|AUDUSD.i
|36
|USDCAD.i
|714
|EURUSD.i
|219
|GBPUSD.i
|-121
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ErranteSC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
VFUNDV
VFUNDV is a disciplined multi-market trading strategy built around one core principle: protect capital first, grow it second.
The strategy focuses primarily on swing trading while selectively capturing high-probability short-term opportunities across Forex, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, and major US indices.
Rather than pursuing constant aggressive exposure, risk is actively adjusted according to market conditions. Capital allocation is dynamic, allowing strong performance during favorable periods while reducing exposure during drawdowns.
The objective is not simply to generate high returns, but to achieve them with disciplined risk management and controlled capital preservation.
Every position is executed with predefined risk parameters, consistent execution, and a strict focus on maintaining long-term sustainability.
High performance is welcomed. Risk discipline is never compromised.
USD
USD
USD