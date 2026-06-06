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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Precision BTC AI 2
David Torres Villanueva

Precision BTC AI 2

David Torres Villanueva
David Torres Villanueva

David Torres Villanueva

0条评论
可靠性
11
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2026 296%
VTMarkets-Live 7
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
328
盈利交易:
281 (85.67%)
亏损交易:
47 (14.33%)
最好交易:
9.91 USD
最差交易:
-5.71 USD
毛利:
211.14 USD (1 707 200 pips)
毛利亏损:
-121.24 USD (1 100 420 pips)
最大连续赢利:
40 (34.35 USD)
最大连续盈利:
34.35 USD (40)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
11.66%
最大入金加载:
4.70%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
27
平均持有时间:
34 分钟
采收率:
3.45
长期交易:
166 (50.61%)
短期交易:
162 (49.39%)
利润因子:
1.74
预期回报:
0.27 USD
平均利润:
0.75 USD
平均损失:
-2.58 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-20.17 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-20.17 USD (4)
每月增长:
14.61%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.97 USD
最大值:
26.03 USD (20.13%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
20.20% (26.03 USD)
净值:
14.40% (18.55 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 283
XAUUSD-ECN 45
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 60
XAUUSD-ECN 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 603K
XAUUSD-ECN 3.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +9.91 USD
最差交易: -6 USD
最大连续赢利: 40
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +34.35 USD
最大连续亏损: -20.17 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.04 × 99
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
ENGLISH
🤖 An advanced AI-powered BTC trading strategy engineered to detect high-volatility market movements and execute rapid trades with institutional-level precision.

Powered by real-time market analysis, adaptive algorithms, and high-frequency execution logic, the system is designed to capitalize on short-term opportunities while maintaining efficient risk management.

Buy our robot here: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/185600?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aBtx+Precision+Ai
⚠️ Limited launch offer available for a short time only.

The next subscription price will increase to 199 USD per month as the system continues to scale and expand its operational capacity.
没有评论
2026.08.07 04:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 13:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 22:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.07 19:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.07 01:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.07 01:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.06 17:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.06 17:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Precision BTC AI 2
每月99 USD
296%
0
0
USD
128
USD
11
100%
328
85%
12%
1.74
0.27
USD
20%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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