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Lai Soon Sim

Golden AI

Lai Soon Sim
Lai Soon Sim

Lai Soon Sim

0条评论
11
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -37%
ThinkMarkets-Live 4
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
72
盈利交易:
48 (66.66%)
亏损交易:
24 (33.33%)
最好交易:
74.14 SGD
最差交易:
-230.18 SGD
毛利:
989.38 SGD (43 895 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 723.22 SGD (44 122 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (259.60 SGD)
最大连续盈利:
259.60 SGD (14)
夏普比率:
-0.17
交易活动:
4.18%
最大入金加载:
12.67%
最近交易:
12 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
-0.76
长期交易:
28 (38.89%)
短期交易:
44 (61.11%)
利润因子:
0.57
预期回报:
-10.19 SGD
平均利润:
20.61 SGD
平均损失:
-71.80 SGD
最大连续失误:
5 (-561.69 SGD)
最大连续亏损:
-561.69 SGD (5)
每月增长:
-43.13%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
733.84 SGD
最大值:
967.66 SGD (43.32%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
43.32% (967.66 SGD)
净值:
22.65% (428.53 SGD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDx 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDx -575
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDx -227
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +74.14 SGD
最差交易: -230 SGD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +259.60 SGD
最大连续亏损: -561.69 SGD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ThinkMarkets-Live 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Golden AI™ | Autonomous Gold Intelligence Engine

Enter the future of algorithmic gold trading with Golden AI™, an advanced autonomous intelligence framework engineered specifically for the high-volatility dynamics of XAUUSD. Built upon next-generation machine learning architecture, quantitative market intelligence, and adaptive execution algorithms, Golden AI™ is designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability opportunities while maintaining strict capital protection protocols.

Unlike conventional signal systems that rely on static indicators and outdated rule sets, Golden AI™ functions as a continuously evolving market intelligence network. Its proprietary multi-layer neural framework analyzes price action, liquidity flows, volatility expansion, and market structure across multiple timeframes simultaneously, generating precision-driven trade decisions with institutional-grade discipline.

At the heart of the system lies a self-learning probabilistic engine that deploys multiple AI-enhanced trading models in parallel. Every potential setup undergoes rigorous cross-validation and confidence scoring before execution, filtering market noise and focusing exclusively on statistically favorable conditions.

Core Intelligence Capabilities

• Real-time multi-timeframe market structure analysis
• AI-driven liquidity mapping and volatility forecasting
• Dynamic breakout detection around institutional support and resistance zones
• Adaptive execution algorithms that respond instantly to changing market conditions
• Continuous confidence-based signal validation for enhanced trade quality

Golden AI™ is specifically optimized for gold's explosive market behavior. By intelligently harvesting volatility around critical liquidity zones, the system seeks to capture momentum expansion phases while minimizing exposure during uncertain market environments.

Autonomous Risk Intelligence

What truly differentiates Golden AI™ is its proprietary risk orchestration framework.

• AI-calibrated position sizing dynamically adjusts according to account size, market conditions, and predefined risk parameters
• Smart execution control regulates trading frequency based on prevailing market quality and volatility regimes
• Multi-layer defensive protocols utilize adaptive stop management and real-time profit protection mechanisms
• Advanced trailing intelligence continuously locks in gains while preserving upside potential

The result is a trading framework engineered for consistency, capital efficiency, and long-term survivability—prioritizing controlled drawdowns, accelerated recovery cycles, and sustainable equity progression.

Extensively stress-tested across diverse market environments, broker infrastructures, and extreme volatility events, Golden AI™ has demonstrated exceptional structural robustness and operational resilience.

The Next Evolution of Gold Trading

Golden AI™ is more than a signal provider—it is a fully integrated AI-powered market intelligence ecosystem designed to transform complex market data into actionable opportunities. Combining advanced predictive analytics, adaptive machine learning, and institutional-grade execution logic, Golden AI™ delivers a new standard of precision, efficiency, and performance for serious gold traders.

没有评论
2026.08.12 12:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 13:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.01 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 05:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 01:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 14:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.24 14:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 16:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.03 10:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.03 10:15
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.03 09:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.03 09:15
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.01 14:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 14:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 14:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Golden AI
每月30 USD
-37%
0
0
USD
1.3K
SGD
11
0%
72
66%
4%
0.57
-10.19
SGD
43%
1:500
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