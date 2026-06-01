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Lai Soon Sim

Golden AI

Lai Soon Sim
Lai Soon Sim

Lai Soon Sim

0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -23%
ThinkMarkets-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
47 (68.11%)
Loss Trades:
22 (31.88%)
Best trade:
69.02 SGD
Worst trade:
-230.18 SGD
Gross Profit:
915.24 SGD (42 443 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 372.67 SGD (37 284 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (259.60 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
259.60 SGD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
4.18%
Max deposit load:
12.67%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
25 (36.23%)
Short Trades:
44 (63.77%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-6.63 SGD
Average Profit:
19.47 SGD
Average Loss:
-62.39 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-561.69 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-561.69 SGD (5)
Monthly growth:
-28.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
589.36 SGD
Maximal:
823.18 SGD (36.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.85% (823.18 SGD)
By Equity:
22.65% (428.53 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDx 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDx -359
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDx 5.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.02 SGD
Worst trade: -230 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +259.60 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -561.69 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThinkMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Golden AI™ | Autonomous Gold Intelligence Engine

Enter the future of algorithmic gold trading with Golden AI™, an advanced autonomous intelligence framework engineered specifically for the high-volatility dynamics of XAUUSD. Built upon next-generation machine learning architecture, quantitative market intelligence, and adaptive execution algorithms, Golden AI™ is designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability opportunities while maintaining strict capital protection protocols.

Unlike conventional signal systems that rely on static indicators and outdated rule sets, Golden AI™ functions as a continuously evolving market intelligence network. Its proprietary multi-layer neural framework analyzes price action, liquidity flows, volatility expansion, and market structure across multiple timeframes simultaneously, generating precision-driven trade decisions with institutional-grade discipline.

At the heart of the system lies a self-learning probabilistic engine that deploys multiple AI-enhanced trading models in parallel. Every potential setup undergoes rigorous cross-validation and confidence scoring before execution, filtering market noise and focusing exclusively on statistically favorable conditions.

Core Intelligence Capabilities

• Real-time multi-timeframe market structure analysis
• AI-driven liquidity mapping and volatility forecasting
• Dynamic breakout detection around institutional support and resistance zones
• Adaptive execution algorithms that respond instantly to changing market conditions
• Continuous confidence-based signal validation for enhanced trade quality

Golden AI™ is specifically optimized for gold's explosive market behavior. By intelligently harvesting volatility around critical liquidity zones, the system seeks to capture momentum expansion phases while minimizing exposure during uncertain market environments.

Autonomous Risk Intelligence

What truly differentiates Golden AI™ is its proprietary risk orchestration framework.

• AI-calibrated position sizing dynamically adjusts according to account size, market conditions, and predefined risk parameters
• Smart execution control regulates trading frequency based on prevailing market quality and volatility regimes
• Multi-layer defensive protocols utilize adaptive stop management and real-time profit protection mechanisms
• Advanced trailing intelligence continuously locks in gains while preserving upside potential

The result is a trading framework engineered for consistency, capital efficiency, and long-term survivability—prioritizing controlled drawdowns, accelerated recovery cycles, and sustainable equity progression.

Extensively stress-tested across diverse market environments, broker infrastructures, and extreme volatility events, Golden AI™ has demonstrated exceptional structural robustness and operational resilience.

The Next Evolution of Gold Trading

Golden AI™ is more than a signal provider—it is a fully integrated AI-powered market intelligence ecosystem designed to transform complex market data into actionable opportunities. Combining advanced predictive analytics, adaptive machine learning, and institutional-grade execution logic, Golden AI™ delivers a new standard of precision, efficiency, and performance for serious gold traders.

No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 13:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.01 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 05:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 01:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 14:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.24 14:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 16:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.03 10:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.03 10:15
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.03 09:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.03 09:15
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.01 14:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 14:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 14:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.01 14:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden AI
30 USD per month
-23%
0
0
USD
1.5K
SGD
10
0%
69
68%
4%
0.66
-6.63
SGD
37%
1:500
Copy

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