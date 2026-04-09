- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
416
盈利交易:
305 (73.31%)
亏损交易:
111 (26.68%)
最好交易:
114.17 USD
最差交易:
-79.57 USD
毛利:
3 831.40 USD (1 501 994 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 519.43 USD (1 098 618 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (268.02 USD)
最大连续盈利:
366.25 USD (13)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
1.35%
最大入金加载:
4.31%
最近交易:
14 几小时前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
9 分钟
采收率:
3.64
长期交易:
244 (58.65%)
短期交易:
172 (41.35%)
利润因子:
1.52
预期回报:
3.15 USD
平均利润:
12.56 USD
平均损失:
-22.70 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-18.35 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-133.08 USD (3)
每月增长:
0.99%
年度预测:
12.05%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.26 USD
最大值:
360.77 USD (20.63%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.25% (143.82 USD)
净值:
13.23% (48.52 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD+
|416
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD+
|1.3K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD+
|403K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +114.17 USD
最差交易: -80 USD
最大连续赢利: 13
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +268.02 USD
最大连续亏损: -18.35 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 UltimaMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
ENGLISH
🤖 An advanced AI-powered BTC trading strategy engineered to detect high-volatility market movements and execute rapid trades with institutional-level precision.
Powered by real-time market analysis, adaptive algorithms, and high-frequency execution logic, the system is designed to capitalize on short-term opportunities while maintaining efficient risk management.
Buy our robot here: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/185600?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aBtx+Precision+Ai
⚠️ Limited launch offer available for a short time only.
The next subscription price will increase to 199 USD per month as the system continues to scale and expand its operational capacity.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月99 USD
109%
0
0
USD
USD
152
USD
USD
20
99%
416
73%
1%
1.52
3.15
USD
USD
16%
1:500