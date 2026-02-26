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Alexandru Tirsina

Calm Trading

Alexandru Tirsina
Alexandru Tirsina

Alexandru Tirsina

1 主题
0条评论
可靠性
31
1 / 958 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 38%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
344
盈利交易:
260 (75.58%)
亏损交易:
84 (24.42%)
最好交易:
68.96 USD
最差交易:
-23.20 USD
毛利:
504.07 USD (39 045 pips)
毛利亏损:
-256.89 USD (23 412 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (11.31 USD)
最大连续盈利:
76.52 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
74.96%
最大入金加载:
5.04%
最近交易:
53 几分钟前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
2.76
长期交易:
158 (45.93%)
短期交易:
186 (54.07%)
利润因子:
1.96
预期回报:
0.72 USD
平均利润:
1.94 USD
平均损失:
-3.06 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-13.74 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-76.70 USD (5)
每月增长:
4.42%
年度预测:
53.60%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
89.51 USD (11.93%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.93% (89.51 USD)
净值:
17.22% (122.75 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 344
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 247
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 16K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +68.96 USD
最差交易: -23 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +11.31 USD
最大连续亏损: -13.74 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.17 × 92
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.33 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.73 × 100
FPTradingLLC-Live4
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
1.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 610
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
ICMarkets-Live03
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
ICMarketsSC-Live25
5.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Calm Trading is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for stable and balanced Forex trading, with a strong focus on risk control and consistent performance. 
The strategy is built to avoid excessive exposure and maintain a “calm” trading approach, suitable for both conservative investors and those seeking sustainable long-term growth.

The system is also available as a copy trading solution, allowing investors to automatically replicate trades in their accounts.

Recommended minimum deposit: $500

Performance (2-year backtest, 2024-2025):
Monthly growth: 1.49% – 4.70%
Average monthly return: 3.23%
Drawdown: 0.78% – 14%
Average drawdown: 6.33% (mostly below 7% monthly)

Strategy approach:
The strategy does not have Stop Loss or Take Profit levels. Instead, the EA actively monitors each position and dynamically manages trade exits to maximize profit according to market conditions.
In cases where positions go into drawdown, the system applies a controlled recovery approach by gradually opening additional positions. 
This process is designed to keep drawdown within acceptable limits while allowing positions to recover toward a positive outcome.

The strategy has been tested over a 2-year period, showing stable performance with controlled fluctuations and effective risk management. 
The focus is on capital preservation and consistent returns rather than aggressive, high-risk trading.

Calm Trading is ideal for investors who are looking for:
✔ consistent performance
✔ controlled risk
✔ full automation
✔ access to copy trading
没有评论
2026.08.04 05:23 2026.08.04 05:23:13  

July 2026 / return: +4.74%; DD: 6.25%; Following several months of consistent positive performance under varying market environments, July further demonstrated the system's resilience, adaptability, and focus on delivering sustainable long-term returns. The continued balance between profitability and risk reinforces the robustness of the strategy across changing market conditions.

2026.07.01 07:14 2026.07.01 07:14:13  

June 2026 presented a more dynamic trading environment, with increased market volatility creating both challenges and opportunities across major instruments. Calm Trading closed the month with: +3.12% return 9.21% drawdown The higher drawdown compared to May reflects the increased market activity during the month. Despite these conditions, the strategy maintained disciplined risk management and successfully capitalized on favorable trading opportunities. Overall, June delivered another solid positive result, demonstrating the system’s resilience, adaptability, and ability to generate consistent returns while effectively managing risk in a more volatile market environment.

2026.05.30 19:44 2026.05.30 19:44:08  

May 2026 was characterized by mixed market conditions, with periods of uncertainty and moderate volatility across major instruments. Calm Trading closed the month with: +2.33% return 6.79% drawdown. While the monthly return was lower compared to the exceptionally strong performance recorded in March and April, the strategy continued to generate positive results while maintaining disciplined risk management. The drawdown remained at a controlled level considering the market fluctuations observed during the month, reflecting the system’s ability to adapt to changing conditions without compromising its long-term stability. Overall, May delivered another positive outcome, further reinforcing the consistency of the strategy and its focus on sustainable capital growth across varying market environments.

2026.05.12 21:14 2026.05.12 21:14:38  

April delivered a more stable market environment compared to the previous month, with lower volatility and more balanced price action across major instruments. Calm Trading closed the month with: • +5.0% growth • 4.52% drawdown The lower drawdown reflects the strategy’s ability to maintain strong risk control during calmer market conditions, while still generating consistent returns. Overall, April was a successful month, confirming the system’s stability, adaptability, and efficient capital management in a less volatile environment.

2026.03.31 18:00 2026.03.31 18:00:35  

March was marked by high market volatility, driven by geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Calm Trading closed the month with: +8.7% growth (above the 2-year maximum – effectively double the usual range) 17% drawdown (above the maximum recorded during testing) The higher drawdown was driven by exceptional market conditions, while the increased volatility also created additional trading opportunities, effectively captured by the strategy. The result confirms the system’s ability to adapt and perform even in highly unstable market environments.

2026.03.31 17:58 2026.03.31 17:58:55  

During the first two months of the 2026: Calm Trading demonstrated stable and consistent performance: +3.66% in January +3.76% in February Drawdown remained within normal strategy limits, confirming effective risk management and a balanced trading approach. These results highlight the system’s consistency and its ability to deliver stable returns under standard market conditions.

2026.03.24 05:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.26 16:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Calm Trading
每月30 USD
38%
1
958
USD
1K
USD
31
100%
344
75%
75%
1.96
0.72
USD
17%
1:500
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