- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|344
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|247
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.17 × 92
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.33 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.57 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|5.00 × 1
The system is also available as a copy trading solution, allowing investors to automatically replicate trades in their accounts.
July 2026 / return: +4.74%; DD: 6.25%; Following several months of consistent positive performance under varying market environments, July further demonstrated the system's resilience, adaptability, and focus on delivering sustainable long-term returns. The continued balance between profitability and risk reinforces the robustness of the strategy across changing market conditions.
June 2026 presented a more dynamic trading environment, with increased market volatility creating both challenges and opportunities across major instruments. Calm Trading closed the month with: +3.12% return 9.21% drawdown The higher drawdown compared to May reflects the increased market activity during the month. Despite these conditions, the strategy maintained disciplined risk management and successfully capitalized on favorable trading opportunities. Overall, June delivered another solid positive result, demonstrating the system’s resilience, adaptability, and ability to generate consistent returns while effectively managing risk in a more volatile market environment.
May 2026 was characterized by mixed market conditions, with periods of uncertainty and moderate volatility across major instruments. Calm Trading closed the month with: +2.33% return 6.79% drawdown. While the monthly return was lower compared to the exceptionally strong performance recorded in March and April, the strategy continued to generate positive results while maintaining disciplined risk management. The drawdown remained at a controlled level considering the market fluctuations observed during the month, reflecting the system’s ability to adapt to changing conditions without compromising its long-term stability. Overall, May delivered another positive outcome, further reinforcing the consistency of the strategy and its focus on sustainable capital growth across varying market environments.
April delivered a more stable market environment compared to the previous month, with lower volatility and more balanced price action across major instruments. Calm Trading closed the month with: • +5.0% growth • 4.52% drawdown The lower drawdown reflects the strategy’s ability to maintain strong risk control during calmer market conditions, while still generating consistent returns. Overall, April was a successful month, confirming the system’s stability, adaptability, and efficient capital management in a less volatile environment.
March was marked by high market volatility, driven by geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Calm Trading closed the month with: +8.7% growth (above the 2-year maximum – effectively double the usual range) 17% drawdown (above the maximum recorded during testing) The higher drawdown was driven by exceptional market conditions, while the increased volatility also created additional trading opportunities, effectively captured by the strategy. The result confirms the system’s ability to adapt and perform even in highly unstable market environments.
During the first two months of the 2026: Calm Trading demonstrated stable and consistent performance: +3.66% in January +3.76% in February Drawdown remained within normal strategy limits, confirming effective risk management and a balanced trading approach. These results highlight the system’s consistency and its ability to deliver stable returns under standard market conditions.
USD
USD
USD