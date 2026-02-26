Calm Trading is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for stable and balanced Forex trading, with a strong focus on risk control and consistent performance.

The strategy is built to avoid excessive exposure and maintain a “calm” trading approach, suitable for both conservative investors and those seeking sustainable long-term growth.

The system is also available as a copy trading solution, allowing investors to automatically replicate trades in their accounts.

Recommended minimum deposit: $500





Performance (2-year backtest, 2024-2025):

Monthly growth: 1.49% – 4.70%

Average monthly return: 3.23%

Drawdown: 0.78% – 14%

Average drawdown: 6.33% (mostly below 7% monthly)





Strategy approach:

The strategy does not have Stop Loss or Take Profit levels. Instead, the EA actively monitors each position and dynamically manages trade exits to maximize profit according to market conditions.

In cases where positions go into drawdown, the system applies a controlled recovery approach by gradually opening additional positions.

This process is designed to keep drawdown within acceptable limits while allowing positions to recover toward a positive outcome.





The strategy has been tested over a 2-year period, showing stable performance with controlled fluctuations and effective risk management.

The focus is on capital preservation and consistent returns rather than aggressive, high-risk trading.





Calm Trading is ideal for investors who are looking for:

✔ consistent performance

✔ controlled risk

✔ full automation

✔ access to copy trading