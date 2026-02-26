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Alexandru Tirsina

Calm Trading

Alexandru Tirsina
Alexandru Tirsina

Alexandru Tirsina

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
1 / 955 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 37%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
338
Profit Trades:
255 (75.44%)
Loss Trades:
83 (24.56%)
Best trade:
68.96 USD
Worst trade:
-23.20 USD
Gross Profit:
495.91 USD (38 604 pips)
Gross Loss:
-255.70 USD (23 376 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (11.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.52 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
74.96%
Max deposit load:
5.04%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
155 (45.86%)
Short Trades:
183 (54.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
1.94 USD
Average Loss:
-3.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-13.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.70 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.49%
Annual Forecast:
54.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
89.51 USD (11.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.93% (89.51 USD)
By Equity:
17.22% (122.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 338
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 240
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 16K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +68.96 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.17 × 92
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.50 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.73 × 100
FPTradingLLC-Live4
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
1.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 610
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
ICMarkets-Live03
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
ICMarketsSC-Live25
5.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Calm Trading is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for stable and balanced Forex trading, with a strong focus on risk control and consistent performance. 
The strategy is built to avoid excessive exposure and maintain a “calm” trading approach, suitable for both conservative investors and those seeking sustainable long-term growth.

The system is also available as a copy trading solution, allowing investors to automatically replicate trades in their accounts.

Recommended minimum deposit: $500

Performance (2-year backtest, 2024-2025):
Monthly growth: 1.49% – 4.70%
Average monthly return: 3.23%
Drawdown: 0.78% – 14%
Average drawdown: 6.33% (mostly below 7% monthly)

Strategy approach:
The strategy does not have Stop Loss or Take Profit levels. Instead, the EA actively monitors each position and dynamically manages trade exits to maximize profit according to market conditions.
In cases where positions go into drawdown, the system applies a controlled recovery approach by gradually opening additional positions. 
This process is designed to keep drawdown within acceptable limits while allowing positions to recover toward a positive outcome.

The strategy has been tested over a 2-year period, showing stable performance with controlled fluctuations and effective risk management. 
The focus is on capital preservation and consistent returns rather than aggressive, high-risk trading.

Calm Trading is ideal for investors who are looking for:
✔ consistent performance
✔ controlled risk
✔ full automation
✔ access to copy trading
No reviews
2026.08.04 05:23 2026.08.04 05:23:13  

July 2026 / return: +4.74%; DD: 6.25%; Following several months of consistent positive performance under varying market environments, July further demonstrated the system's resilience, adaptability, and focus on delivering sustainable long-term returns. The continued balance between profitability and risk reinforces the robustness of the strategy across changing market conditions.

2026.07.01 07:14 2026.07.01 07:14:13  

June 2026 presented a more dynamic trading environment, with increased market volatility creating both challenges and opportunities across major instruments. Calm Trading closed the month with: +3.12% return 9.21% drawdown The higher drawdown compared to May reflects the increased market activity during the month. Despite these conditions, the strategy maintained disciplined risk management and successfully capitalized on favorable trading opportunities. Overall, June delivered another solid positive result, demonstrating the system’s resilience, adaptability, and ability to generate consistent returns while effectively managing risk in a more volatile market environment.

2026.05.30 19:44 2026.05.30 19:44:08  

May 2026 was characterized by mixed market conditions, with periods of uncertainty and moderate volatility across major instruments. Calm Trading closed the month with: +2.33% return 6.79% drawdown. While the monthly return was lower compared to the exceptionally strong performance recorded in March and April, the strategy continued to generate positive results while maintaining disciplined risk management. The drawdown remained at a controlled level considering the market fluctuations observed during the month, reflecting the system’s ability to adapt to changing conditions without compromising its long-term stability. Overall, May delivered another positive outcome, further reinforcing the consistency of the strategy and its focus on sustainable capital growth across varying market environments.

2026.05.12 21:14 2026.05.12 21:14:38  

April delivered a more stable market environment compared to the previous month, with lower volatility and more balanced price action across major instruments. Calm Trading closed the month with: • +5.0% growth • 4.52% drawdown The lower drawdown reflects the strategy’s ability to maintain strong risk control during calmer market conditions, while still generating consistent returns. Overall, April was a successful month, confirming the system’s stability, adaptability, and efficient capital management in a less volatile environment.

2026.03.31 18:00 2026.03.31 18:00:35  

March was marked by high market volatility, driven by geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Calm Trading closed the month with: +8.7% growth (above the 2-year maximum – effectively double the usual range) 17% drawdown (above the maximum recorded during testing) The higher drawdown was driven by exceptional market conditions, while the increased volatility also created additional trading opportunities, effectively captured by the strategy. The result confirms the system’s ability to adapt and perform even in highly unstable market environments.

2026.03.31 17:58 2026.03.31 17:58:55  

During the first two months of the 2026: Calm Trading demonstrated stable and consistent performance: +3.66% in January +3.76% in February Drawdown remained within normal strategy limits, confirming effective risk management and a balanced trading approach. These results highlight the system’s consistency and its ability to deliver stable returns under standard market conditions.

2026.03.24 05:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.26 16:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Calm Trading
30 USD per month
37%
1
955
USD
1K
USD
30
100%
338
75%
75%
1.93
0.71
USD
17%
1:500
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