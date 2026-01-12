信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / RTC ML Aibot Smart Risk Tickmill 5
Muhammad Faisal Sagala

RTC ML Aibot Smart Risk Tickmill 5

Muhammad Faisal Sagala
可靠性
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2026 0%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1
盈利交易:
1 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
2.39 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
2.39 USD (242 pips)
毛利亏损:
-0.06 USD
最大连续赢利:
1 (2.39 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2.39 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
93.03%
最大入金加载:
1.90%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
46 分钟
采收率:
77.67
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
1 (100.00%)
利润因子:
39.83
预期回报:
2.39 USD
平均利润:
2.39 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
0.47%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.03 USD
最大值:
0.03 USD (0.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
4.14% (20.78 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 242
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2.39 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +2.39 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 973
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
This signal applies a conservative smart risk trading approach designed for long-term account stability.

Key Characteristics:
✔ Conservative risk profile
✔ Smart risk control system
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No averaging
✔ Focus on capital protection
✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts

The trading logic uses machine learning assisted analysis combined with strict risk rules to avoid overtrading and emotional decisions.

This signal prioritizes:
• Low drawdown
• Stable equity growth
• Trade quality over quantity

Recommended for traders who value consistency and account safety rather than aggressive profit chasing.

Despite using a conservative risk model, this signal has consistently delivered higher net profit with drawdown consistently maintained at low levels.

This demonstrates the effectiveness of strict risk control and disciplined trade selection.

Platform: MetaTrader 5


没有评论
2026.01.12 05:19
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 05:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 05:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
RTC ML Aibot Smart Risk Tickmill 5
每月99 USD
0%
0
0
USD
502
USD
0
100%
1
100%
93%
39.83
2.39
USD
4%
1:500
