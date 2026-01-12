This signal applies a conservative smart risk trading approach designed for long-term account stability.

Key Characteristics:

✔ Conservative risk profile

✔ Smart risk control system

✔ No martingale

✔ No grid

✔ No averaging

✔ Focus on capital protection

✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts

The trading logic uses machine learning assisted analysis combined with strict risk rules to avoid overtrading and emotional decisions.

This signal prioritizes:

• Low drawdown

• Stable equity growth

• Trade quality over quantity

Recommended for traders who value consistency and account safety rather than aggressive profit chasing.

Despite using a conservative risk model, this signal has consistently delivered higher net profit with drawdown consistently maintained at low levels.





This demonstrates the effectiveness of strict risk control and disciplined trade selection.



